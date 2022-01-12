Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

NCLAT Disposes Of Telecom Department Petition Against Videocon Resolution Plan

A two-member bench observed that the appellate tribunal earlier this month had already set aside the June 8 order passed by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approving Twin Star's bid and remanded the matter back to the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Videocon.

NCLAT Disposes Of Telecom Department Petition Against Videocon Resolution Plan

Trending

NCLAT Disposes Of Telecom Department Petition Against Videocon Resolution Plan
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T09:50:52+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 9:50 am

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by the Department of Telecommunications challenging the Rs 2,962-crore takeover bid by Anil Agarwal's Twin Star Technologies for Videocon Industries.

A two-member bench observed that the appellate tribunal earlier this month had already set aside the June 8 order passed by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approving Twin Star's bid and remanded the matter back to the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Videocon.

"Counsel for the parties agreed that this Appeal be also disposed off in terms of the judgment dated 05.01.2022. The Appeal is allowed in terms of the judgment dated 05.01.2022 …," the NCLAT said.

Earlier on January 5, the NCLAT set aside the NCLT order after observing that the approval to the takeover plan was "not in accordance with" Section 31 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and quashed "the approval of Resolution Plan by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) as well as Adjudicating Authority (NCLT)".

NCLAT had asked the creditors to initiate fresh sale of Videocon, a consumer durables company manufacturing products ranging from air-conditioners to washing machines, for recovery of their unpaid dues of Rs 64,637.6 crore.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The appellate tribunal's order had come over petitions filed by dissenting creditors Bank of Maharashtra, SIDBI and IFCI Ltd.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had also challenged the NCLT order before the appellate tribunal and submitted that defaulting telecom firms cannot be permitted to wriggle out of their liability by the triggering of the corporate insolvency resolution process.

One of the group firms, Videocon Telecommunications, in order to carry on business as per the licence agreement for Unified Licence (Access Services) had secured dues with as many as 131 bank guarantees from SBI in favour of DoT to the tune of Rs 881.92 crore.

The state-owned lender's guarantees, however, have "illegally" not been allowed to be invoked due to pending proceedings before the NCLT, the DoT had submitted.

Tags

Press Trust of India Vedanta Group Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

RattanIndia Enterprises To Invest Rs 350 Crore In E-Commerce Business Cocoblu Retail

RattanIndia Enterprises To Invest Rs 350 Crore In E-Commerce Business Cocoblu Retail

Binance Coin Rallies 7%, Shiba Hunter Top Gainer With 2005% Jump

Here Is Why Tata Teleservices Shares Are Locked In 5% Lower Circuit

What To Keep In Mind When Buying Health Insurance From Different Channels?

Sensex Rises Over 300 Points, Nifty Above 18,150 Led By Infosys, Reliance, ICICI Bank

Nifty Seen Opening Above 18,200; Infosys, TCS, Wipro In Focus

Virender Sehwag Starts New Innings in NFTs ; Dogecoin Rises Over 6%

Health Insurance Policies Will Cover Omicron Treatment Also, Clarifies IRDAI

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

Advertisement

More from Business

RBI’s Fintech Unit May Take On Digital Currency Issue

RBI’s Fintech Unit May Take On Digital Currency Issue

Nearly 80% Of Paytm Money Investors Are Millennials Finds Report

Nearly 80% Of Paytm Money Investors Are Millennials Finds Report

After Vodafone, Tata Group Approves Conversion Of AGR Dues Into Government Equity

After Vodafone, Tata Group Approves Conversion Of AGR Dues Into Government Equity

Date To File Income Tax Returns Extended Till March 15

Date To File Income Tax Returns Extended Till March 15

Read More from Outlook

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / A grand alliance involving, Congress, TMC, NCP, MGP and GFP ahead of the Assembly elections could be in the offing. What could this mean for the BJP?

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Syed Pervez Qaiser / India captain Virat Kohli and South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada revived their famed rivalry on Day 1 of the third Test in Cape Town.

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Scientific evidence shows that once a person recovers from any variant of Sars_Cov_2, be it Alpha, Beta, or Delta, the possibility of reinfection is extremely low.

Advertisement