Modi, Mamata Both Figure On TIME List Of '100 Most Influential People' Of 2021

The much awaited annual listicle TIME100 is out and Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee both figure among the list of world ‘Leaders’.

The political rivals rub shoulders with the President of USA, Joe Biden, Vice President of USA Kamala Harris, former president of the USA Donald Trump, and senior Taliban leader - Abdul Ghani Baradar among others.

The third Indian on the list is Adar Poonawala, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India who has been shortlisted under the list of global ‘Pioneers’.

The “100 Most Influential People” of 2021 list is broken down to the categories of Icons, Prioneers, Titans, Artists, Leaders, Innovators. Prince Harry and Megan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex top the Icon list and also figure on the cover.

Then after, Billie Eillish tops the list of Pioneers, Simone Biles tops the list of Titans, Kate Winslet tops the list of Artists.

The Adar Poonawala profile written by Abhishyant Kidangoor quotes Poonawala: “”…he told me in March, he didn’t want to have regrets...”

Veteran CNN host, Fareed Zakaria profiles Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The description however applauds his influences but critiques his style of governance.

Journalist Barkha Dutt has profiled Mamata Banerjee where she says, “…she doesn’t lead her party, the Trinamool Congress – she is the party.”

First published in 1999 as the result of a debate among American academics, politicians, and journalists, the TIME 100 list is now a global event.

The entrants are recognized as change makers and agents of transformation.