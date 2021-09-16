Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
International Modi, Mamata Both Figure On TIME List Of '100 Most Influential People' Of 2021

Modi, Mamata Both Figure On TIME List Of '100 Most Influential People' Of 2021

The political rivals rub shoulders with world ‘Leaders’: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, Abdul Ghani Baradar. Adar Poonawal figures on the list of ‘Pioneers’.

Modi, Mamata Both Figure On TIME List Of '100 Most Influential People' Of 2021
| Twitter

Trending

Modi, Mamata Both Figure On TIME List Of '100 Most Influential People' Of 2021
outlookindia.com
2021-09-16T21:10:41+05:30
Sharmila Bhowmick

Sharmila Bhowmick

More stories from Sharmila Bhowmick
View All

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 9:10 pm

The much awaited annual listicle TIME100 is out and Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee both figure among the list of world ‘Leaders’.

The political rivals rub shoulders with the President of USA, Joe Biden, Vice President of USA Kamala Harris, former president of the USA Donald Trump, and senior Taliban leader - Abdul Ghani Baradar among others.

The third Indian on the list is Adar Poonawala, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India who has been shortlisted under the list of global ‘Pioneers’.

The “100 Most Influential People” of 2021 list is broken down to the categories of Icons, Prioneers, Titans, Artists, Leaders, Innovators. Prince Harry and Megan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex top the Icon list and also figure on the cover.

Then after, Billie Eillish tops the list of Pioneers, Simone Biles tops the list of Titans, Kate Winslet tops the list of Artists.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TIME (@time)

From the Magazine

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Bitcoin, Altcoin, Blockchain, Mining…The Nuts And Bolts Of Cryptocurrency

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Arunachal Women’s Dilemma: Marry ‘Outsider’, Lose Property Rights

The Adar Poonawala profile written by Abhishyant Kidangoor quotes Poonawala: “”…he told me in March, he didn’t want to have regrets...”

Veteran CNN host, Fareed Zakaria profiles Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The description however applauds his influences but critiques his style of governance.

Journalist Barkha Dutt has profiled Mamata Banerjee where she says, “…she doesn’t lead her party, the Trinamool Congress – she is the party.”

First published in 1999 as the result of a debate among American academics, politicians, and journalists, the TIME 100 list is now a global event.

 The entrants are recognized as change makers and agents of transformation.

Tags

Sharmila Bhowmick Joe Biden Donald Trump Simone Biles Adar Poonawalla Billie Eillish TIME Magazine TIME 100 Listicle International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Cyprus Recovers Looted 18th Century Church Doors From Japan

Cyprus Recovers Looted 18th Century Church Doors From Japan

SCO Meet To Focus On Afghan Crisis In Light Of Taliban Takeover

EU Calls For Better Media Safety, Says No Journalist Should Die

Hezbollah-Organised Fuel Arrives In Crisis-Hit Lebanon

Taliban Founder Mullah Baradar Noticeably Absent From Key Functions, Dissent Rumoured

Biden's $3.5 Trillion Plan Crucial In Determining 2022 Midterm Fate

Authorities Estimating Afghan Evacuees In US

Convicted Police Officer In George Floyd Death To Be Prosecuted In 2017 Case

Photo Gallery

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Advertisement

More from World

No Consensus In UN Over Libya Mission Mandate Ahead Of Elections

No Consensus In UN Over Libya Mission Mandate Ahead Of Elections

Islamic State Sahara Head Abu Al-Walid Al-Sahrawi Killed: France

Islamic State Sahara Head Abu Al-Walid Al-Sahrawi Killed: France

US Lawmakers Pay Tributes To First Victim Of Hate Crime Post 9/11 Balbir Singh Sodhi

US Lawmakers Pay Tributes To First Victim Of Hate Crime Post 9/11 Balbir Singh Sodhi

US General Milley Defends 'Reassurance' Phone Calls To China While In Trump Administration

US General Milley Defends 'Reassurance' Phone Calls To China While In Trump Administration

Read More from Outlook

Virat Kohli To Step Down As India's T20 Captain After World Cup 2021

Virat Kohli To Step Down As India's T20 Captain After World Cup 2021

Kohli has decided he will continue to lead the Indian cricket team in Tests and one-day internationals. India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.

24 New Ministers Sworn In To Gujarat Cabinet, Bhupendra Patel To Hold First Meeting As CM

24 New Ministers Sworn In To Gujarat Cabinet, Bhupendra Patel To Hold First Meeting As CM

Outlook Web Desk / Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state along with five ministers of state with independent charge.

FM Sitharaman Announced Setting Up Of National Asset Reconstruction Company

FM Sitharaman Announced Setting Up Of National Asset Reconstruction Company

Outlook Business Team / Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 16 announced that the Cabinet has approved a central government guarantee of up to Rs 30,600 crore to back security receipts to be issued by National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL). The guarantee would be valid for a period of five years. Asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) generally buy distressed assets with a 15 per cent cash payment and 85 per cent in security receipts.

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Harish Manav / Haryana government constituted a state-level committee to hold discussions with the farmers’ and farmers’ unions regarding the ongoing blockade of NH-44 by protesting farmers.

Advertisement