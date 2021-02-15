Modi Government Announces Changes In Country’s Mapmaking Policy

Towards realising the dream of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and boosting the 'Digital India' initiative, the Narendra Modi government on Monday announced reforms for the country's geospatial technology sector.

The department of science and technology has introduced changes into the country's map-making policy, allowing startups and entrepreneurs in the technology and e-commerce sector to build their own maps and improve location-based services. The new reforms also allow the availability of geospatial data that was previously restricted in the country.

Termed as “a new paradigm to Aatmanirbhar Bharat'', Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to announce the reforms in the geospatial technology sector. “The reforms will unlock tremendous opportunities for our country’s start-ups, private sector, public sector and research institutions to drive innovations and build scalable solutions. This will also generate employment and accelerate economic growth”, he wrote.

Providing #Freedom2MapIndia, he said that liberalising policies governing the acquisition and production of geospatial data is a massive step in our vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Extending the benefits of the reform towards the farmers, he wrote, “India’s farmers will also be benefited by leveraging the potential of geo-spatial & remote sensing data. Democratizing data will enable the rise of new technologies & platforms that will drive efficiencies in agriculture and allied sectors.”

The new reforms as PM Modi believes, are a huge impetus to Digital India that will improve the ease of doing business in the country by regulation.

