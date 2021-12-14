Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

MedPlus Health IPO Opens: Should You Subscribe To This Health IPO?

MedPlus Health Services, the second largest pharmacy retailer in India, has come up with an initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 1,398 crore for subscription. The IPO is closing tomorrow, December 15, 2021. Should you subscribe to the IPO or give it a miss?

MedPlus Health IPO Opens: Should You Subscribe To This Health IPO?

Trending

MedPlus Health IPO Opens: Should You Subscribe To This Health IPO?
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T20:27:48+05:30
Kundan Kishore

Kundan Kishore

More stories from Kundan Kishore
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 8:27 pm

Medplus Health Services is the second largest pharmacy retailer in India by revenue as well as number of stores. The company offers products ranging from medicines, medical devices and testing kits to fast moving consumer goods such as home and personal care products through its store and digital channel. According to the company prospectus, as of September 30, 2021 the company operates 2,326 stores in 261 cities across seven states.  

What Works… 

Omni channel presence: The company is expanding its omni channel presence fast with a hyperlocal delivery model with the aim to increase online sales revenue contribution and at the same time optimize profit marginsIn terms of stores, it has grown from operating 48 stores in Hyderabad in 2006 to operating India’s second largest pharmacy retail network of over 2,000 stores as of FY21. The company has a successful track record in expansion using a data driven approach. The company ensures that each new store is in a catchment area serving at least 10,000 to 15,000 people. This has worked well for it. This strategy helps shorten the break-even period for a new store.  

Historically, the company has taken less than six months to break even at earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) for 75 per cent of stores opened in the last three years. 

Sound financials: The company has posted a decent a revenue growth of over 16 per cent in last three years. As per a Ventura Securities report, Medplus is likely to grow its revenues at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.1 per cent to Rs 6,600 crore, driven by a 27.4 per cent CAGR in the total number of stores to stand at 4,300 stores by FY24. 

Fastest growing segment: According to a Technopak report, pharmacy retail is the fastest-growing segment in the overall retail space, with an expected growth rate of 25 per cent CAGR over FY20-25, which is a positive for players like Medplus. The company commands 22 per cent market share.  

Established brand: “Medplus is a well-established brand in its clusters and has positioned itself as a genuine and good quality pharmaceutical products supplier through its omni-channels, which will continue to drive its gains in market share,” writes Nirmal Bang Securities in its IPO note, giving ‘subscribe’ rating to the IPO.

ICICI Direct, which has also given a ‘subscribe’ rating to the IPO, states in its IPO note: “Medplus, with its clustered store presence, is well suited to leverage on omni-channel platform with a hyper local delivery model.”

…What Doesn’t 

Competition: There is increase in competitive intensity from online players. Many large companies as well as start-ups have entered the pharmacy retail segment. 

Promoter risk: Apart from the intensifying competition, another aspect to consider is that one of Medplus’s promoters, Lone Furrow Investments Private Limited, has pledged a portion of its shareholding with certain lenders under various loan and security agreements. Any exercise or enforcement of this pledge could dilute Lone Furrow’s shareholding, which may adversely affect the business and future prospects and is a downside risk.  

Our of total issue size of Rs 1,398 crore, Rs 798.3 crore is an offer for sale and the balance is fresh issue for funding working capital requirement.  

 

 

Tags

Kundan Kishore Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) MedPlus Health IPO Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

As Netflix Slashes Plan Rates, Focus Back On India’s Cut-Throat OTT Terrain

As Netflix Slashes Plan Rates, Focus Back On India’s Cut-Throat OTT Terrain

SBI launches New Fitness Focused Credit Card For Fitness Enthusiasts

Dogecoin Price Rise Over 15%; Tesla Will Accept 'Dogecoin' For Merchandise Says Elon Musk

Flipkart's Shopsy Will Now Offer Groceries On Its Platform

Sensex, Nifty Close Lower For Third Consecutive Day; ITC Top Loser, Power Grid Top Gainer

Bank Strike: Why PSU Banks Are Going On A Nationwide Strike This Week

India’s WPI Inflation Spikes To 12-year Record High At 14.23%

Aditya Birla Acquires Exclusive Rights To Sell, Distribute Reebok Products In India, ASEAN Countries

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

Advertisement

More from Business

How The Internet Of Contracts Will Define A New Era Of Business

How The Internet Of Contracts Will Define A New Era Of Business

Have OTT Platforms Altered The Concept Of A ‘Matinee Idol’?

Have OTT Platforms Altered The Concept Of A ‘Matinee Idol’?

Sachin Tendulkar Joins Spinny As Strategic Investor, Lead Brand Endorser

Sachin Tendulkar Joins Spinny As Strategic Investor, Lead Brand Endorser

Anand Rathi Wealth Shares List With Over 9% Premium. Know What Analysts Say

Anand Rathi Wealth Shares List With Over 9% Premium. Know What Analysts Say

Read More from Outlook

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Ashwani Sharma / Ageless and elegant as they are, the heritage buildings in Garli, a village in Himachal Pradesh stand abandoned and neglected. Many are begging for upkeep and attention.

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

2nd T20I Live: Pakistan Post 172/8 Against West Indies

2nd T20I Live: Pakistan Post 172/8 Against West Indies

Jayanta Oinam / Pakistan will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match T20I series against West Indies. Follow live updates and cricket scores of the second match.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effect saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Advertisement