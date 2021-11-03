Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Kalyan Jewellers Records Higher Footfalls And Robust Revenue Growth On Dhanteras

Kalyan Jewellers stated that it carried forward the momentum in footfalls and revenue growth which was initiated in the third quarter of the previous financial year.

Kalyan Jewellers Records Higher Footfalls And Robust Revenue Growth On Dhanteras

Trending

Kalyan Jewellers Records Higher Footfalls And Robust Revenue Growth On Dhanteras
outlookindia.com
2021-11-03T15:37:01+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 3:37 pm

Jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers on Wednesday said it recorded higher footfalls from existing and new customers which resulted in robust revenue growth on Dhanteras. In its regulatory filings to the Bombay stock exchange, the jeweller said the company witnessed a continued sales momentum in the plain gold segment. Additionally, it also registered a significant increase in the studded jewellery category. 

The company, however, did not reveal any numbers. 

"Kalyan Jewellers has been witnessing a strong momentum in footfalls and revenue for the past three quarters, starting from the same period during the last financial year (Q3 FY 2020- 21). The traction has continued during this festive season, with October registering good sales momentum," the company stated in the filing. 

The company added that that the Middle East markets too have been vibrant with the start of the festive season and on Dhanteras. It expects the upward momentum in Middle East markets to continue with upcoming events such as World Cup and Expo 2020 in the region. 

Overall, the company asserts that the season has seen positive trends and its revenue growth across categories has been on target.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

On October 7, the company had stated it recorded an upward trend in footfalls and revenues with the easing of COVID-19 related restrictions accompanied by buoyancy in consumer sentiments across markets. "We continue to be encouraged by the trends we are seeing relating to our underlying operating performance, and believe the pace of demand recovery has exceeded what we experienced during the prior year," the company had stated in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange. 

It informed that overall same-store sales growth in India during the September-end quarter was approx 50 per cent on a year-over-year basis. Revenue growth stood at about 60 per cent in India for the same period.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Kalyan Jewellers Dhanteras Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Hindalco Industries To Acquire Polycab-Subsidary Ryker Base For Rs 323 Crore

Hindalco Industries To Acquire Polycab-Subsidary Ryker Base For Rs 323 Crore

Maruti Suzuki Sales Fell, Tata Motors Sales Spike On Dhanteras

Trent Ltd Shares Jump Over 9% After Q2 Earnings. Should You Invest?

StashFin Appoints Atul Lamba As Senior VP Of Channel Sales & Distribution

India's Services Sector Activity Expands At Fastest Pace in 10.5 Years In Oct: PMI

Don’t Miss! These Are The Stocks That Will Make Your Diwali Brighter

SBI Q2 Earnings: Check What Brokerage Houses Say Ahead Of Its Results Today

Sensex Rises Over 250 Points. Tech Mahindra Top Gainer, Followed By L&T, NTPC, SBI, Others

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your <em>Shwas</em> Away'

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your Shwas Away'

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Advertisement

More from Business

Aviation Services Provider Bird Group Issued Notice By Delhi Court In Case Of IPR Theft

Aviation Services Provider Bird Group Issued Notice By Delhi Court In Case Of IPR Theft

Seven Ways To Secure Your Cryptocurrency Investments This Diwali

Seven Ways To Secure Your Cryptocurrency Investments This Diwali

Diwali 2021: Cashbacks, Offers On UPI Platforms, You Should Watch Out For

Diwali 2021: Cashbacks, Offers On UPI Platforms, You Should Watch Out For

Stocks In Focus Today: Bharti Airtel, Gillette India, Sun Pharma, And More

Stocks In Focus Today: Bharti Airtel, Gillette India, Sun Pharma, And More

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's review meeting includes districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NEET has been facing stiff opposition from some of the states such as Tamil Nadu. Here’s are five reasons why medical experts believe that it’s high time that NEET is relooked.

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Koushik Paul / With two losses from as many games, India need to win their final three games and hope for other results to go in their favour to make the T20 World Cup knockouts.

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi underlined the need to ensure transparent climate finance during a roundtable event on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Advertisement