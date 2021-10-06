Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Inox Wind Board Approves Issuing Preference Shares Worth Rs 1,100 Crore To Promoters

The board further authorised its material subsidiary, Inox Wind Infrastructure Services to transfer its erection, procurement and commissioning (EPC) business to Resco Global Wind Services through a 'slump sale'.

Inox Wind Board Approves Issuing Preference Shares Worth Rs 1,100 Crore To Promoters

Trending

Inox Wind Board Approves Issuing Preference Shares Worth Rs 1,100 Crore To Promoters
outlookindia.com
2021-10-06T20:50:08+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 06 Oct 2021, Updated: 06 Oct 2021 8:50 pm

Wind energy equipment maker Inox Wind's board approved the issuance of preference shares totalling Rs 1,100 crore to its promoters, the company stated in a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange. The decision was taken in a board meeting on Wednesday.

Additionally, the board approved a proposal for issuing 0.01 per cent non-convertible participating, redeemable preference shares of Rs 10 each to its promoter Inox Wind Energy Ltd. The issue will be for consideration other than cash, at par, for an aggregate value not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore on a private placement basis.

The board further authorised its material subsidiary, Inox Wind Infrastructure Services to transfer its erection, procurement and commissioning (EPC) business to Resco Global Wind Services through a 'slump sale'. 

 

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Zee Entertainment Moves NCLAT Over Shareholders' Requisition For EGM

Zee Entertainment Moves NCLAT Over Shareholders' Requisition For EGM

Union Cabinet Approves Rs 4,445 Crore Project For Setting Up Major Textile Parks

Rupee Slips 54 Paise To Close At 74.98 Against Dollar

Influencer Marketing Agency Krazyfox Set To Expand Globally

Union Cabinet Approves Rs 4,445 Crore PM MITRA Yojana To Setup Mega Textile Parks

After Facebook Outage, Now Reliance Jio Users Face Network Issue

What SEBI Bar On Pooling Of Funds For MF Transactions Means for You

LPG Cooking Gas Price Hiked By Rs 15 Per Cylinder

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakunta

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakunta

Advertisement

More from Business

Edtech Startup Sunstone Eduversity Nets $28 Million In Series B Funding

Edtech Startup Sunstone Eduversity Nets $28 Million In Series B Funding

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

IT Firm LeadSquared Bags Funding From IFC For Expansion

IT Firm LeadSquared Bags Funding From IFC For Expansion

PE Investment Inflows Plunge 30 Per cent In Q3 To $17 Billion: Report

PE Investment Inflows Plunge 30 Per cent In Q3 To $17 Billion: Report

Read More from Outlook

Rahul And Priyanka Together Leave For Lakhimpur Kheri

Rahul And Priyanka Together Leave For Lakhimpur Kheri

Outlook Web Desk / Sitapur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Pyarelal Maurya said that Priyanka Gandhi has been released from detention.

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Farmer leader Paramjeet Singh Pummy told Outlook that he saw Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son exiting car that mowed over four protesting farmers on Sunday.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021, Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye 100th IPL win

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021, Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye 100th IPL win

PTI / Follow live cricket scores of RCB vs SRH. A win versus Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight can take Royal Challengers Bangalore to the second spot in the IPL 2021 standings.

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Beginning today in a 3-part series we look at the current euphoria around the Indian stock markets when experts are confused with the meteoric rise of the markets despite no comparative growth in the economy.

Advertisement