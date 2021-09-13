Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business Inflation cools to 5.3% in August 2021

Inflation cools to 5.3% in August 2021

Inflation cools to 5.3% in August 2021

Retail inflation continues to be on an easing trajectory for the second consecutive month, it went down to 5.3% against 5.6% recorded in July

Trending

Inflation cools to 5.3% in August 2021
outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T18:32:21+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 6:32 pm

Consumer price index (CPI) inflation for August 2021 eased to 5.3% as per data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation today. This compares with a cooling off to 5.6% previous month after being above the RBI threshold of 6% for several months. 
 

Industrial output rose to 11.5%  on a year-over-year basis, in the previous month. 

(This is a developing story. More details and analysis to follow)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad Top Office Markets; North, West lag

BSNL 4G rollout: Has it found a partner in TCS?

Jet Airways To Resume Its Domestic Flights Operations In Q1 2022

Infosys, Microsoft Sign Multi-Year Agreement With Ausgrid

After 18 Months, Wipro Ends Work From Home For Its Employees

Zomato To Discontinue Grocery Delivery Service From Sep 17, Feels Grofers Could Spawn Better Outcomes

The Mental Uprising

Photo Gallery

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

CLC promotes awareness of e-SHRAM portal among top-brass executives, trade unions

CLC promotes awareness of e-SHRAM portal among top-brass executives, trade unions

Increased forex reserves a reason for cheer but trade deficit still the real concern

Increased forex reserves a reason for cheer but trade deficit still the real concern

From Video Translation To Personalised Shopping, These Start-Ups Are Doing It All

From Video Translation To Personalised Shopping, These Start-Ups Are Doing It All

What Makes India The Deathbed Of Global Automakers?

What Makes India The Deathbed Of Global Automakers?

Read More from Outlook

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

Outlook Web Desk / Bhupendra Patel is a first-term MLA and just like Narendra Modi, has never held a ministerial post before becoming CM. His inauguration was attended by Union Minister Amit Shah.

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

A lawyer and BJP's state youth wing leader, Tibrewal is pitted against CM Mamata Banerjee, who has to get elected by November 5 to retain her chief minister's post.

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Outlook Business Team / As per the recently released data, retail inflation for August 2021 eased for the second consecutive month to 5.3% from 5.6% in July

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Outlook Web Desk / A former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes died in a private hospital in Mangalore, where he had been admitted after suffering fall, while doing yoga at his home.

Advertisement
/