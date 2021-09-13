Inflation cools to 5.3% in August 2021

Consumer price index (CPI) inflation for August 2021 eased to 5.3% as per data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation today. This compares with a cooling off to 5.6% previous month after being above the RBI threshold of 6% for several months.

Industrial output rose to 11.5% on a year-over-year basis, in the previous month.



(This is a developing story. More details and analysis to follow)