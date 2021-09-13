Inflation cools to 5.3% in August 2021

Industrial output rose to 11.5% on a year-over-year basis, in the previous month.
(This is a developing story. More details and analysis to follow)
Retail inflation continues to be on an easing trajectory for the second consecutive month, it went down to 5.3% against 5.6% recorded in July
Outlook Web Desk / Bhupendra Patel is a first-term MLA and just like Narendra Modi, has never held a ministerial post before becoming CM. His inauguration was attended by Union Minister Amit Shah.
A lawyer and BJP's state youth wing leader, Tibrewal is pitted against CM Mamata Banerjee, who has to get elected by November 5 to retain her chief minister's post.
Outlook Web Desk / A former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes died in a private hospital in Mangalore, where he had been admitted after suffering fall, while doing yoga at his home.