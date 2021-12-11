Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

India's Covid Vaccination Programme Faces Setback As Hindustan Syringes Shuts Plant

Hindustan Medical Devices manages 66 per cent of the overall syringe supply in the country.

India's Covid Vaccination Programme Faces Setback As Hindustan Syringes Shuts Plant

Trending

India's Covid Vaccination Programme Faces Setback As Hindustan Syringes Shuts Plant
outlookindia.com
2021-12-11T13:03:34+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 1:03 pm

Syringe maker Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD) has been asked to shut three of its four operational plants, including its 11-acre main plant in the Faridabad complex, following a directive by the Haryana Pollution Control Board. The development assumes significance in the light of the coronavirus vaccination drive which has gathered pace in the recent months.

The Haryana Pollution Control Board flagged the use of diesel generator sets in the plants and passed the order in a bid to curb the air pollution menace in the national capital and adjoining area. HMD told publications that it tried to allay concerns but did not succeed.

News publication The Telegraph stated that most factories run by medical equipment maker ran on environment-friendly piped natural gas. Only the smaller plants relied on diesel generators as a backup when the grid power wasn't available. The company added that instances of power-tripping were rare and factories largely run on grid power or piped natural gas.

The company contributes to about 66 per cent of the overall syringe supply in India for health and immunisation. The move has triggered a fear of a potential shortage of syringes and needles in the country. It is expected to impact the daily production of 150 lakh needles and 80 lakh syringes.

HMD has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking respite under the National Disaster Management Act to ensure uninterrupted operations of its plants. The company has also written to the Health Ministry seeking special consideration that is accorded to hospitals and health service providers.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

The morning update by the Ministry of Health stated that about 7.64 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered on Friday. The total vaccination coverage exceeded 131.99 crore till 7 am on Saturday as India reported 7,992 new cases of coronavirus. Active caseload is now at a 559-day low at 93,277.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Hindustan Medical Devices Covid-19 Vaccination Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

What World Political Leaders Think About Crypto; Modi to Take Final Call in India

What World Political Leaders Think About Crypto; Modi to Take Final Call in India

Chip Shortage Explained: How We Got Here And Why It Persists

Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition Review: Nothing But The Black Edition Of The Ear (1)’s Stand Out

PM Modi Says Cryptocurrencies Should Empower Democracy, Not Undermine it; Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall

Omicron Scare: What Kind Of Health Insurance Should You Buy For Your Parents?

Index For Industrial Production Grew 3.2% In October 2021

NFT Demand On Rise, Pepsi and other big brands launch NFTs

Crypto Coins Price Falling, Warren Buffett's Business Partner Vowed To Never Buy Crypto

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Business

Who Will Regulate Cryptocurrency? Government Still Undecided

Who Will Regulate Cryptocurrency? Government Still Undecided

Equity MFs, SIPs See Big Jump In Inflows In November

Equity MFs, SIPs See Big Jump In Inflows In November

Dept Of Telecommunications Moves NCLAT Against Videocon Resolution Plan

Dept Of Telecommunications Moves NCLAT Against Videocon Resolution Plan

Sensex, Nifty Close Marginally Lower; Titan, HDFC, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank Among Major Losers

Sensex, Nifty Close Marginally Lower; Titan, HDFC, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank Among Major Losers

Read More from Outlook

Efforts To Clean Up Delhi’s Air Must Continue Through The Year Not Just During Winter

Efforts To Clean Up Delhi’s Air Must Continue Through The Year Not Just During Winter

Ashutosh Sharma / Delhi in winter is a nightmare come true for its residents. A gas chamber. A purgatory. A place where death comes slowly. One mouthful at a time.

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / The Samyukta Kisan Morcha leadership has withdrawn the farmers' protests but will meet in New Delhi on December 15 to check developments on the promises made by the government.

Gabba Test: Cummins Hails Complete Aussie Performance

Gabba Test: Cummins Hails Complete Aussie Performance

Jayanta Oinam / Pat Cummins started his Australia captaincy reign with a facile nine-wicket win against England in the 1st Ashes Test.

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema

Amborish Roychoudhury / The Sands of Time series will look at the forgotten superstars of silent cinema, the wild days of Amitabh in Kolkata before he came to Bombay and much more.

Advertisement