India Emerges As Dubai's 2nd Biggest Trade Partner

India has emerged as Dubai's second-biggest trading partner after China with the overall volume touching 38.5 billion dirhams in the first half of 2021, according to official data released on Sunday.

According to a Dubai government statement, the emirate had a trading volume of 86.7 billion dirhams with China in H1 (first half) of 2021, followed by India and the US at third position.

Trade with India grew 74.5 per cent year-on-year to 67.1 billion dirhams from 38.5 billion dirhams in H1 2020.

China recorded 30.7 per cent growth year-on-year with total trade with Dubai standing at 66.3 billion dirhams in H1 2020.

In H1 2021, the USA traded 32 billion dirhams with Dubai, up 1 per cent year-on-year from 31.7 billion dirhams.

Saudi Arabia came fourth with 30.5 billion dirhams up 26 per cent from H1 2020, followed by Switzerland at 24.8 billion dirhams.

(With inputs from PTI)