Advertisement
Monday, Sep 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

India Emerges As Dubai's 2nd Biggest Trade Partner

According to a Dubai government statement, the emirate had a trading volume of 86.7 billion dirhams with China in H1 (first half) of 2021, followed by India and the US at third position.

India Emerges As Dubai's 2nd Biggest Trade Partner

Trending

India Emerges As Dubai's 2nd Biggest Trade Partner
outlookindia.com
2021-09-27T08:43:43+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 8:43 am

India has emerged as Dubai's second-biggest trading partner after China with the overall volume touching 38.5 billion dirhams in the first half of 2021, according to official data released on Sunday.

According to a Dubai government statement, the emirate had a trading volume of 86.7 billion dirhams with China in H1 (first half) of 2021, followed by India and the US at third position.

Trade with India grew 74.5 per cent year-on-year to 67.1 billion dirhams from 38.5 billion dirhams in H1 2020.

Related Stories

Pakistan Says, ‘No Trade With India’, Rejects Proposal To Import Cotton, Sugar

China recorded 30.7 per cent growth year-on-year with total trade with Dubai standing at 66.3 billion dirhams in H1 2020.

In H1 2021, the USA traded 32 billion dirhams with Dubai, up 1 per cent year-on-year from 31.7 billion dirhams.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Saudi Arabia came fourth with 30.5 billion dirhams up 26 per cent from H1 2020, followed by Switzerland at 24.8 billion dirhams.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

‘Sports NFTs Are A Movement, Not Just A Meme’

‘Sports NFTs Are A Movement, Not Just A Meme’

India Needs 4-5 'SBI Size' Banks To Meet Growing Economic Needs: FM Sitharaman

HDFC Bank Aims To Double Rural Presence, Hire 2,500 People

FPIs Net Buyers At Rs 21,875 Crore So Far In September

Reliance Infra To Raise Rs 750 Crore Via Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds

Banks To Remain Closed For 21 Days In October

LIC IPO Likely By Q4 Of This Year, Says CEA Subramanian

OTO Partners With PURE EV To Boost Electric Vehicle

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Chennai Super Kings Tops IPL After Last-Ball Win Against KKR

Chennai Super Kings Tops IPL After Last-Ball Win Against KKR

IAF Conducts Air Show At Dal Lake In Srinagar

IAF Conducts Air Show At Dal Lake In Srinagar

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from Business

Piyush Goyal Says India May Exceed $400 Billion Export Target, Cites H1FY22 Performance

Piyush Goyal Says India May Exceed $400 Billion Export Target, Cites H1FY22 Performance

Markets May Enter a Volatile Phase Soon

Markets May Enter a Volatile Phase Soon

HDFC Sells Part Of Shares Invoked From Ansal Housing

HDFC Sells Part Of Shares Invoked From Ansal Housing

No Costs Demanded From Company In Promoters' Feud: IndiGo Parent

No Costs Demanded From Company In Promoters' Feud: IndiGo Parent

Read More from Outlook

Bharat Bandh: Farmers Block Highways To Demand Repeal Of Farm Laws, Security Beefed In Delhi

Bharat Bandh: Farmers Block Highways To Demand Repeal Of Farm Laws, Security Beefed In Delhi

Outlook Web Desk / Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that he is ready to agitate for 10 years but will not allow 'black' legislations to be implemented.

'Stop Distortion Of Rajput History': King Mihir Bhoj’s Descendent To Modi Govt

'Stop Distortion Of Rajput History': King Mihir Bhoj’s Descendent To Modi Govt

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Kunwar Arunoday Singh Parihar, prince of Madhya Pradesh's Nagod estate, has raised objections to the Gujjar community's recent claims of having descended from King Bhoj.

Virat Kohli Gives RCB '10 Out Of 10' For Win Against Mumbai Indians

Virat Kohli Gives RCB '10 Out Of 10' For Win Against Mumbai Indians

PTI / The RCB captain also said that one should not give MI pacer Bumrah a chance and need to stamp authority while playing at the top level.

Video Of Punjab CM Channi Stopping His Car To Wish Newly Wed Couple Goes Viral

Video Of Punjab CM Channi Stopping His Car To Wish Newly Wed Couple Goes Viral

Outlook Web Desk / After shaking a leg with students, new Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi went viral on Sunday for stopping his car to wish a newly wed couple in Bathinda.

Advertisement