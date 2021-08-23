How To Mine Cryptocurrencies

Have you ever wondered what it takes to mine Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and how you may obtain crypto tokens without having to purchase them on an exchange? Many were drawn into the crypto ecosystem by a fast rise in cryptocurrencies exchange rates such as Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin. While most individuals purchase and trade them on exchanges, it may also be feasible to ‘mine’ tokens using your computer.

The promise of getting paid with Bitcoin is a major lure for many miners. But, to be clear, you do not need to be a miner to possess bitcoin tokens. Instead, you can buy cryptocurrencies with fiat currency. These, you can trade with other cryptocurrencies at an exchange. You may also earn them by shopping, writing blog posts on platforms that pay users in cryptocurrency, or even setting up interest-earning crypto accounts.

What is Crypto Mining?

Crypto mining refers to gaining cryptocurrencies by solving cryptographic equations with the use of high-power computers. It is a formula with a set of specific properties that makes it extremely useful for encryption. The solving process involves verifying data blocks and adding transaction records to a public record (ledger), a blockchain secured by applying complex encryption techniques. Cryptocurrencies use a decentralised method of distribution. For verification of transactions, it takes the help of cryptographic algorithms. Hence there is no central authority, nor is there a centralised ledger. To get new coins on the ledger involves solving complicated mathematical puzzles that assist in verifying virtual currency transactions and then updating them on the decentralised blockchain ledger. As the outcome of this work, the miners receive pay with cryptocurrency. This is mining as it allows new coins into circulation.

How Does It Work?

Computers solve complex mathematical equations while mining cryptocurrencies. The first coder to crack all codes can authorise the transaction. As an outcome of the service, miners earn small amounts of cryptocurrency. Once the miner solves the mathematical problem and verifies the transaction, they add the data to the public ledger called a blockchain.

How Can You Start Mining?

If you are thinking of embarking on your mining journey, you would want a high-performance computer. Also, create a wallet for popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and join a mining pool to accelerate profitability. These pools are groups of miners who join their resources to enhance their mining power. The profit created from mining is then distributed evenly to all members in this pool. Thus, mining pools permit individuals to work together more effectively.

The algorithm acquires several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. In addition, it guarantees that no single authority becomes so powerful that it starts to run the show. This mining process is crucial for adding new blocks of transaction data to the blockchain. A new block is only added to the blockchain system if a miner appears with a new winning proof-of-work. It occurs every 10 minutes in the network. Proof-of-work aims to prevent users from printing extra coins they didn’t earn.

Coin Mining in India

Mining has increased dramatically in India in the last few years, where companies like Easyfi Network provide mining facilities and blockchain development. However, mining in India is expensive and not very profitable. Successful mining for coins requires high-performance computing, which consumes lots of power, raising your power bill. The cost of electricity in India ranges between Rs 5.20-8.20 (7-11 cents) per unit on average, and cryptocurrency mining consumes about 67.29 terawatt-hours a year, according to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index.

Moreover, not all types of equipment are available in India, so it has to be imported from countries like China, which adds additional costs and reductions in profit. In addition, India does not have any explicit rules for cryptocurrencies, which makes any investment into the space risky.

At one time, the government hinted at launching a digital currency. However, in 2017, India banned the import of ASCI machines mainly designed for crypto mining, which pushed Bengaluru-based blockchain technology company AB Nexus to halt mining Bitcoin and Ethereum.

