Advertisement
Monday, Sep 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Government Will Borrow Rs 5.03 Lakh Crore in H2

A total market borrowing of Rs 12.05 lakh crore was projected for the fiscal year 2021-22 in the Union Budget. The effective borrowing in H1 was Rs 7.02 lakh crore

Government Will Borrow Rs 5.03 Lakh Crore in H2

Trending

Government Will Borrow Rs 5.03 Lakh Crore in H2
outlookindia.com
2021-09-27T20:44:31+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 8:44 pm

The Finance Ministry said the it would borrow Rs 5.03 lakh crore in the second half of the current fiscal year. The finance ministry's release stated that the current projection factors in the requirement for release of the balance amount to states on account of back-to-back loan facility in-lieu of GST compensation this year. 

A total market borrowing of Rs 12.05 lakh crore was projected for the fiscal year 2021-22 in the Union Budget. The effective borrowing in H1 was Rs 7.02 lakh crore.

"Borrowing in H1 has been completed smoothly with weighted average yield at 6.19 % and weighted average maturity at 16.69 years. In H1, good demand for Government bonds was seen from all major investor segments and the yields have remained stable," the release stated.

The release further stated that the government will continue to carry out switching of securities to smoothen redemptions in the coming years.

Budget announcements

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

The Union Budget announced this year, pinned net borrowing at Rs 9.37 lakh crore for the current financial year. Repayment for past loans, which is a component of gross payments, was pegged at Rs 2.80 lakh crore.

The government raises money from the market to fund its fiscal deficit through dated securities and treasury bills.

The Budget has pegged fiscal deficit at 6.8 per cent for the next fiscal, down from 9.5 per cent of the GDP in the current financial year.

(With inputs from PTI) 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Union Finance Ministry Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Facebook Pauses The 'Instagram Kids' Project

Facebook Pauses The 'Instagram Kids' Project

Bharat Petroleum To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore For Future Preparedness

Rupee Falls 15 Paise To Close At 73.83 Against The US Dollar

Will Take "Necessary Action As Per Applicable Law": Zee Entertainment On Demands For Ousting Punit Goenka

Dish TV Postpones AGM, Yes Bank Tussle Continues

Akudo Mops Up $4.2 Million Seed Funding From Y Combinator, JAFCO Asia, Others

GST Council: Panel On Rate Rationalisation Marks The First Steps To Overhaul Current Tax Structure

India Needs 4-5 'SBI Size' Banks To Meet Growing Economic Needs: FM Sitharaman

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Chennai Super Kings Tops IPL After Last-Ball Win Against KKR

Chennai Super Kings Tops IPL After Last-Ball Win Against KKR

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from Business

HDFC Bank Aims To Double Rural Presence, Hire 2,500 People

HDFC Bank Aims To Double Rural Presence, Hire 2,500 People

India Emerges As Dubai's 2nd Biggest Trade Partner

India Emerges As Dubai's 2nd Biggest Trade Partner

FPIs Net Buyers At Rs 21,875 Crore So Far In September

FPIs Net Buyers At Rs 21,875 Crore So Far In September

Reliance Infra To Raise Rs 750 Crore Via Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds

Reliance Infra To Raise Rs 750 Crore Via Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds

Read More from Outlook

In Search Of Individual Caste Identity, Dalits Are No Longer One Cohesive Vote Bank

In Search Of Individual Caste Identity, Dalits Are No Longer One Cohesive Vote Bank

Vikas Pathak / Political parties look for alternate social engineering to woo voters in the changed scenarios.

Farmers Claim Pan India Support To Bharat Bandh

Farmers Claim Pan India Support To Bharat Bandh

Outlook Bureau / Belying government claims, the farmers' support base has been expanding given the support from larger number of people from all walks of life and of all ages.

‘Sports NFTs Are A Movement, Not Just A Meme’

‘Sports NFTs Are A Movement, Not Just A Meme’

The sports NFT market is brand new with tremendous potential and is growing fast, says Sidarttha Bezbora.

In Kashmir, Each One A Kabul Expert

In Kashmir, Each One A Kabul Expert

Naseer Ganai / Long before the fall of Kabul on August 15 and before the news channels became keen on its unfolding, Kashmiris have been keeping eye on Afghanistan.

Advertisement