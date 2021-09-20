Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Business

FDI Key To India's Aspiration To Be A $5 Trillion Economy: Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen

India continues to be 'one of the most attractive' FDI destinations despite the COVID-19 destruction, inflows hit a record high last year.

FDI Key To India's Aspiration To Be A $5 Trillion Economy: Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen

FDI Key To India's Aspiration To Be A $5 Trillion Economy: Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen
2021-09-20T08:40:39+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 8:40 am

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is critically important for India to become a $5 trillion economy, Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen said while noting that over two-fifths of the 1,200 business leaders surveyed in the US, UK, Japan and Singapore are planning additional or first-time investments in India.

Referring to the survey, he said India continues to be "one of the most attractive" FDI destinations. “Despite the COVID-19 destruction, inflows hit a record high last year. Business leaders, whom Deloitte surveyed, are preparing to make additional and first-time investments in India,” Renjen told PTI.

The CEO of the top multinational professional services network said, "FDI, I believe, is the key to India's aspiration to be a $5 trillion economy and I think that is eminently doable. I am certainly a very big proponent of India and what can be accomplished."

“Of 1,200 business leaders surveyed in the US, UK, Japan and Singapore, 44% are planning additional or first-time investments in India. Among the first-time investors, nearly two-third are planning to do so within the next two years," Renjen said.

The Deloitte CEO noted that although there is a significant crossover, access to India's domestic market is very important in addition to the country being an export hub.

But the attraction of the domestic market is very important for FDI investment, he said, adding, "Business leaders rated India higher on economic growth and skilled workforce, which are great attractors."

(With inputs from PTI)

