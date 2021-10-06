Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Edtech Startup Sunstone Eduversity Nets $28 Million In Series B Funding

The Gurugram-based company said it will use the fresh funds to enhance its cutting-edge learning and technology assets and setting up a colleges network across cities.

Edtech Startup Sunstone Eduversity Nets $28 Million In Series B Funding

Trending

Edtech Startup Sunstone Eduversity Nets $28 Million In Series B Funding
outlookindia.com
2021-10-06T11:59:54+05:30
Aditya Rangroo

Aditya Rangroo

More stories from Aditya Rangroo
View All

Published: 06 Oct 2021, Updated: 06 Oct 2021 11:59 am

Edtech startups Sunstone Eduversity said it has raised $28 million (about Rs 208.8 crore) in its Series B funding round, led by WestBridge Capital.

Existing investors such as Saama Capital, Alteria Capital and Work10m -- a work-focused fund by Pankaj Bansal, Group-CEO PeopleStrong also participated in the round, the company said in a statement.

The Gurugram-based company said it will use the fresh funds to enhance its cutting-edge learning and technology assets, setting up a colleges network across cities and recruiting people for various roles.

Related Stories

Building An Innovative Infrastructure For Future India

Ashish Munjal, cofounder at Sunstone Eduversity, said the education experience for a majority of students is still archaic, input-driven, with zero focus on outcomes. Sunstone flips the norm, by putting outcomes at the forefront, and arms each student with the tools they need to realise their dreams

Sunstone, which offers higher education programs, said it is currently the third-largest B-school in the country, and in the next five years it aims to be the largest higher education provider in India.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

The company works closely with corporates to develop industry-ready programs for both postgraduate and undergraduate students with a special focus on BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), business analytics, logistics, sales management, retail, digital marketing and others.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Aditya Rangroo Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

After Facebook Outage, Now Reliance Jio Users Face Network Issue

After Facebook Outage, Now Reliance Jio Users Face Network Issue

What SEBI Bar On Pooling Of Funds For MF Transactions Means for You

LPG Cooking Gas Price Hiked By Rs 15 Per Cylinder

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

IT Firm LeadSquared Bags Funding From IFC For Expansion

PE Investment Inflows Plunge 30 Per cent In Q3 To $17 Billion: Report

Assam Hosts Business Summit To Attract Investment For Making NE A Palm Oil Production Hub

Anatomy Of Black Money: Will The Pandora Papers Tackle It

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Postal Memoirs

The Postal Memoirs

Advertisement

More from Business

After Govt’s Nudge, Moody's Revises India Outlook From Negative To Stable

After Govt’s Nudge, Moody's Revises India Outlook From Negative To Stable

Rupee Fell 13 Paise To Close At 74.44 Against US Dollar

Rupee Fell 13 Paise To Close At 74.44 Against US Dollar

Future Retail Ends Agreement For 7-Eleven Stores In India

Future Retail Ends Agreement For 7-Eleven Stores In India

GPF Rates To Remain Unchanged At 7.1 Per Cent Till December 2021

GPF Rates To Remain Unchanged At 7.1 Per Cent Till December 2021

Read More from Outlook

Rahul Gandhi On His Way To Lakhimpur Kheri, Warns Govt To Not 'Interfere With Democratic Process'

Rahul Gandhi On His Way To Lakhimpur Kheri, Warns Govt To Not 'Interfere With Democratic Process'

Preetha Nair / Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that there has been a systematic attack on farmers for some time now.

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Farmer leader Paramjeet Singh Pummy told Outlook that he saw Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son exiting car that mowed over four protesting farmers on Sunday.

IPL 2021: Top-two Chasing RCB Eye Sunrisers Hyderabad Scalp

IPL 2021: Top-two Chasing RCB Eye Sunrisers Hyderabad Scalp

PTI / Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, RCB are currently placed third in the pecking order with 16 points from 12 games.

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Beginning today in a 3-part series we look at the current euphoria around the Indian stock markets when experts are confused with the meteoric rise of the markets despite no comparative growth in the economy.

Advertisement