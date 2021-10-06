Edtech Startup Sunstone Eduversity Nets $28 Million In Series B Funding

Edtech startups Sunstone Eduversity said it has raised $28 million (about Rs 208.8 crore) in its Series B funding round, led by WestBridge Capital.

Existing investors such as Saama Capital, Alteria Capital and Work10m -- a work-focused fund by Pankaj Bansal, Group-CEO PeopleStrong also participated in the round, the company said in a statement.

The Gurugram-based company said it will use the fresh funds to enhance its cutting-edge learning and technology assets, setting up a colleges network across cities and recruiting people for various roles.

Ashish Munjal, cofounder at Sunstone Eduversity, said the education experience for a majority of students is still archaic, input-driven, with zero focus on outcomes. Sunstone flips the norm, by putting outcomes at the forefront, and arms each student with the tools they need to realise their dreams

Sunstone, which offers higher education programs, said it is currently the third-largest B-school in the country, and in the next five years it aims to be the largest higher education provider in India.

The company works closely with corporates to develop industry-ready programs for both postgraduate and undergraduate students with a special focus on BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), business analytics, logistics, sales management, retail, digital marketing and others.

(With inputs from PTI)