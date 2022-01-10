Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
CreditAccess Grameen GLP Surges 18% To Rs 14,587 Crore In December

GLP of CreditAccess Grameen rose 19.4 per cent to Rs 12,180 crore and that of MMFL grew 13.6 per cent to Rs 2,407 crore.

2022-01-10T15:05:43+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 3:05 pm

Microfinance lender CreditAccess Grameen on Monday said its consolidated gross loan portfolio (GLP) increased 18.4 per cent to Rs 14,587 crore in December 2021.

The lender has announced its business numbers, including its subsidiary Madura Microfinance Limited (MMFL), for the month of December.

These are provisional unaudited numbers, a release said.

GLP of CreditAccess Grameen rose 19.4 per cent to Rs 12,180 crore and that of MMFL grew 13.6 per cent to Rs 2,407 crore.

The consolidated disbursements stood at Rs 1,845 crore last month compared to Rs 1,505 crore in November 2021.

CA Grameen's disbursements improved to Rs 1,485 crore in December as against Rs 1,237 crore in the previous month.

MMFL disbursed Rs 360 crore of loans in December compared to Rs 268 crore in November.

On a consolidated basis, 90,505 new borrowers were added in December as against 59,930 in November.

Collection efficiency at CA Grameen improved to 98 per cent from 97 per cent in November 2021, the release said.

Collection efficiency at MMFL improved to 91 per cent compared to 89 per cent in November.

Asset quality at CA Grameen saw an improvement in all the buckets during the month.

Portfolio At Risk 0 (PAR 0) stood at 6.8 per cent (vs 9.1 per cent in November 2021), PAR 30 at 5.6 per cent (vs 7.4 per cent in November), PAR 60 at 4.8 per cent and PAR 90 at 4.2 per cent in the month under review.

CA Grameen wrote off Rs 134.9 crore of loans in December.    Consolidated branch network grew 14.7 per cent year-on-year to 1,593 branches in the month, the microlender said.

It opened 204 new branches in the calendar year 2021, primarily across newer markets, the release said.

