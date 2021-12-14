Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Buy These 11 Stocks For Profitable Gains In Today’s Trading Session

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 135.5 points, or 0.78 per cent lower at 17,333.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Tuesday.

2021-12-14T10:30:46+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 10:30 am

The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended nearly 1 per cent lower on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex crashed 503.25 points (0.86 per cent) to end at 58,283.42 while the Nifty 50 fell 143.05 points (0.82 per cent) to settle at 17,368.25.

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 135.5 points, or 0.78 per cent lower at 17,333.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Tuesday.

Here are stocks that investors should watch our for today, as per Moneycontrol and The Economic Times.

Agro Phos India: Societe Generale sold 1.02 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 24.59 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Infosys: Markets regulator Sebi passed a confirmatory order against an Infosys employee and his connected person, who was an employee of Wipro Ltd, in a matter related to alleged insider trading in Infosys shares.

ITC: The company will meet hundreds of analysts and institutional investors on Tuesday for its first-ever analyst day meeting.

Anand Rathi Wealth: The company will make its debut on the bourses on December 14. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 550 per share.

Beardsell: Promoter Anumolu Bharat sold 2,51,760 equity shares in the company at Rs 13.87 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

PB Fintech: The company approved incorporation of the wholly owned subsidiary to carry on the business of an Account Aggregator (AA). The AA has to be licenced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). 

Vodafone Idea: The telecom player announced a limited period free offer for subscribers to stream music, courtesy a tie-up with Hungama Music.

Vedanta: The company said it has withdrawn cases in the Delhi High Court as well as before an international arbitration tribunal to settle a Rs 20,495 crore retrospective tax dispute with the government.

Bank of Baroda: The state-owned lender announced the launch of the wearable line of products for small-ticket payments up to Rs 5,000 through the BoB World Wave in association with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Devyani International: The company approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of subsidiaries Devyani Food Street and Devyani Airport Services (Mumbai) with itself.

Shalby: Prahlad Rai Inani has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of the company.

