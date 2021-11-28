Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
Amazon India Head Summoned By ED Over Future Group Deal Irregularities

The ED is determining whether Amazon breached the Foreign Exchange Management Act in its Rs 1,431 crore deal to purchase a 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons Pvt Ltd in 2019.

2021-11-28T12:13:54+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Published: 28 Nov 2021, Updated: 28 Nov 2021 12:13 pm

Amazon India head Amit Agarwal has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate over alleged irregularities in a deal with Future Group, sources have said.

According to Moneycontrol, Amazon said in a statement, “we are in receipt of summons issued by the ED in connection with the Future Group. As we have just received the summons, we are examining it and will respond within the given time frame.”

The ED is determining whether Amazon breached the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in its Rs 1,431 crore deal to purchase a 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL) in 2019. The latter owns 10 per cent stake in Future Retail, runs multiple chains including Big Bazaar.

The Enforcement Directorate's summons came after the Delhi High Court made certain observations on the court fight between Amazon and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd.

Reading together the three agreements - Future Retail shareholders agreement with Future Coupons, Future Coupons' shareholders agreement with Amazon, and Future Coupons' share subscription agreement with Amazon, the high court had said they have "prima facie transgressed from a protective right to a controlling right in favour of Amazon."

Simply explained, the high court observed that Amazon through these three agreements took control of Future Retail without the permission of the government, which would violate the FEMA and foreign direct investment, or FDI, rules.

Ambani's company has plans to take over Future Retail, a move that Amazon has been working hard to block. Amazon and Ambani have been fighting in courts in India and abroad.

Amazon has so far used the deal with Future Retail to argue breach of contracts when the Indian company announced plans to sell its retail assets to rival Reliance Industries last year.

Earlier, on November 11, Future Retail's independent director Ravindra Dhariwal said the independent directors of the company's board are collating information to expose the details of contradiction and misrepresentation made by Amazon before the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

“We are going out to point exactly to CCI, this is what they have told you and this is what the internal documents are saying. We are going to expose the details of contradiction and details of misrepresentation, which they have made,” Dhariwal had said.

