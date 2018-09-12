Why Amitabh Bachchan Did Not Talk To Abhishek Bachchan After Watching Manmarziyaan

With Manmarziyaan, Abhishek Bachchan makes a smashing comeback on the silver screen after a gap of two years. The movie speaks about the modern day love-hate relationship. It is a complicated love story based on today’s modern relationship. When Abhishek Bachchan went up to Papa Big B to ask for his reaction, Big B just said, “I will speak to you later.” Big B did not talk to Abhishek Bachchan after watching Manmarziyaan.

Looks like Abhishek needs to wait for long to the appreciation that he is expecting from his father for his performance in Manmarziyaan. Abhishek who has stayed away from big screen for good years, it was a comeback movie for him. He was last seen in Housefull 3.

Amitabh Bachchan who is known for being generous with appreciating new talents in the industry and makes sure that he encourages new actor. Though Big B is active on social media, but when it comes to compliment new talents in the industry he prefers to do it the traditional way by sending bouquet of flowers and handwritten letters complementing their acting skills.

While Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu has achieved the letter of appreciation that every actor waits for, it seems like Abhishek Bachchan still has to wait to receive the nod of appreciation from papa dear.