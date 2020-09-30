Three Popular No-Code Chatbot Building Platforms

The success of any business is directly proportional to the level of engagement with the consumers. Thanks to the era of technological advancement that we live in, these engagement and interactions are mostly through online mode rather than offline. A very significant tool for the purpose is a chatbot, which according to many is the next wave of communication between businesses and consumers. With the breakthrough in the domain of artificial intelligence (AI), the interest in conversational interfaces such as chatbots has skyrocketed.

But it’s not feasible for all businesses to set up their own chatbots and this is where no-code and low-code chatbot platforms come into play. Without the hassles of getting into the technical nuances and coding, the enterprises get their own customized chatbots through such platforms. If you are on lookout for a similar solution, here’s our pick for the ideal chatbot providers.

-ManyChat: This platform enables businesses get equipped with Facebook Messenger bots to aid marketing, sales and customer support. The company claims to have powered more than 4 lakh Facebook pages in several countries across the world. It offers a free as well as a pro version. The USP of this platform is a visual flow builder that eases structuring and conversation building.

-Appy Pie: Appy Pie is one of the largest no coding platforms in the world, and with the recent acquisition of AppMaker, it has almost routed any near competition. The platform offers to build a chatbot within minutes. It has a simple three-step mechanism for the purpose – Entering the bot name and selecting the type of bot required for a specific business, customizing the chatbot, and then simply adding the chatbot to a website or mobile application. The platform allows you to build a no-coding chatbot in multiple languages, including English Portuguese, Arabic, Spanish etc.

-Botsify: The platform gives the option to create multiple types of chatbots that can be used for varied purposes, thereby letting businesses handle multiple tasks at once. Botsify claims to provide completely automotive live chat sales aimed at generating new leads. If offers to build chatbots for websites, Facebook pages as well as messaging apps. Also, through its live chat feature, you can pitch in at any given point in time during an ongoing bot interaction with the consumer. The platform offers chatbots that can converse in more than 190 languages.

( The list is not based on any ranking/preference)

