Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Bengal Imposes Travel And Workplace Restrictions Amidst COVID Surge

"All government and private offices will function with 50 per cent workforce. Work from home will be encouraged as far as possible," Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said.

Bengal Imposes Travel And Workplace Restrictions Amidst COVID Surge
Bengal Imposes Travel And Workplace Restrictions Amidst COVID Surge | PTI

Trending

Bengal Imposes Travel And Workplace Restrictions Amidst COVID Surge
outlookindia.com
2022-01-02T20:53:24+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 8:53 pm

Amidst  an unprecedent rise in cases,the West Bengal government brought back stricter COVID-related restrictions including,  shutting of  all educational institutions  and allowing offices to operate with a 50 per cent workforce.

At a press conference, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi announced that only essential services will be permitted to operate between 10 pm and 5 am in the state till January 15. "From tomorrow, all academic activities in schools, colleges and universities will remain closed. Only administrative activities will be permitted with 50 per cent employees at a time," he said.

Decision on the school board examinations will be taken by the respective boards, he added.

Related Stories

Kashmir: Hurriyat Leaders Duped MBBS, Engineering Aspirants, Says Police

Flights from Mumbai and New Delhi will ply only twice a week, and no flights from the UK will be allowed for the time being, Dwivedi said. "As a part of the restrictions, flights from these two cities will operate only twice a week -- Mondays and Fridays," he said.

"We have temporarily suspended flights from the UK. For passengers coming in from non-risk countries, we have made rapid antigen tests mandatory. If found positive, the person concerned will have to undergo a RT-PCR test," Dwivedi said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

However, passengers coming from the UK can land in a different city and take a domestic flight or a train to West Bengal, he clarified.

The chief secretary further said that a decision on the ensuing civic polls, scheduled on January 22, in four cities of the state will be taken by the State Election Commission (SEC). "It's the responsibility of the SEC and it will not be proper for us to comment on this matter. Let the SEC decide on how to conduct the elections following the COVID-19 protocols," he said.

Local trains will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 7 pm, while all shopping malls and markets will be allowed to remain open till 10 pm but with half their capacities, he said. Long-distance trains will operate as per their usual schedule. Metro trains in Kolkata will also operate as per their usual timing but with 50 per cent capacity.

All tourist attractions, including the zoos, will remain closed. Besides, swimming pools, parlours, spas, wellness centres and gyms were told to shut down, he said.

Cinema halls and theatres have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity. Meetings and conferences have been allowed with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent capacity of the hall, whichever is lower. Bars and restaurants were allowed to remain open with 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm, while home delivery of food and other essential products was permitted as per usual operational hours.

Not more than 50 persons will be allowed in weddings, and only 20 persons will be allowed during funeral and burial services, the chief secretary said.

The state government asked the management of industries, factories, mills, tea gardens and other commercial establishments to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines.

The 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorstep) camps, scheduled to start from January 2, were postponed for a month and will begin on February 1, the official said.

Dwivedi also appealed to the various traders' organisations to ensure regular sanitisation of the markets and enforce compliance with the guidelines. "Nobody will be allowed in the markets without masks," he said.

An area with more than five COVID patients will be earmarked as a micro-containment zone, he said. "There are 11 such micro-containment zones in Kolkata at present," he said.

Hospitals have been asked to operationalise at least 50 per cent of the institutional quarantine facilities that were existing during the second wave of the pandemic, the chief secretary said.

All government and private hospitals have been advised to review the arrangements for treating COVID patients, and all asymptomatic COVID patients are asked to stay in home isolation, he said. The government has decided to open safe homes at Gitanjali Stadium, Haj House and Pratidin Bhavan, Dwivedi said.

District administration, police and local authorities shall ensure strict compliance with the directives, the official said. Stating that there is only 1.5 per cent hospital bed occupancy in West Bengal, Dwivedi urged the people not to panic and follow the guidelines.

"Any violation of the restrictions will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Indian Penal Code," he said.

( With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mamata Banerjee India West Bengal COVID Restrictions Covid Third Wave Covid-19 Surge
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Ruchir Joshi / There is going to be no 'pralay' as we have imagined in our conceptions of the apocalypse as a single mythic event.

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Media-shy Kohli Gets Backing From Dravid

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Media-shy Kohli Gets Backing From Dravid

Jayanta Oinam / Rahul David tried to calm the frayed nerves in the Indian camp and hailed the skipper as "fantastic" despite "all the noise around him".

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Amborish Roychoudhury / In part seven of Outlook's 'Sands of Time' series, film writer Amborish Roychoudhury profiles such an actor, who worked with Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee and then went on to star in American sitcoms.

Advertisement