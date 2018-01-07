The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
07 January 2018 Last Updated at 12:32 pm Society

Beggars In Haridwar Have Committed No Crime, But Hardiwar Police Have Been Ordered To Arrest Them

Haridwar's District Magistrate had sent the order to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to arrest the beggars.
Outlook Web Bureau
Beggars In Haridwar Have Committed No Crime, But Hardiwar Police Have Been Ordered To Arrest Them
Representative Image- File
Beggars In Haridwar Have Committed No Crime, But Hardiwar Police Have Been Ordered To Arrest Them
outlookindia.com
2018-01-07T12:33:40+0530

As cold wave continues to grip the northern belt of the country, the Haridwar police have arrested the beggars and sent them to jail in order to save them from bone chilling winter.

Haridwar's District Magistrate had sent the order to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to arrest the beggars.

For the first time, the woman beggars were also arrested by the police.

Advertisement opens in new window

Few days ago, due to intense cold three unknown people died after which the district authority have started taking various measures to save lives.

Taking serious note of the deaths, Haridwar administration has forced the beggars to shift to the shelter homes.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in north India is likely to drop further in the coming days. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Haridwar Weather: Cold & Coldwave Society Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Here's How Netflix India Took A Dig At Aadhaar Scheme On Twitter
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters