New Triumph Tiger 800 XCa Launched At Rs 15.16 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Will be the flagship offering in Triumph India’s Tiger 800 lineup.

With the new variant, the Tiger 800 family now consists of four bikes: XR, XRx, XCx, and XCa.

XCa gets more riding modes and features like all-LED lighting, TFT display screens and other off-road bits.

It is priced at a premium of Rs 1.13 lakh over the Tiger XCx.

Triumph India had promised us six new bikes for 2019 - out of which it has already launched the 2019 Street Twin and Street Scrambler. The third one is the Tiger 800 XCa, the range topper in Triumph India’s Tiger 800 lineup. Priced at Rs 15.16 lakh (ex-showroom India), it commands a premium of Rs 1.13 lakh over the Tiger XCx (Rs 14.03 lakh). The existing Triumph Tiger range in India consists of the Tiger 800 XR, Tiger 800 XRx and Tiger 800 XCx.

The Tiger 800 XCa gets a lot of features and off-road bits over the Tiger 800 XCx. These include six rider modes (five on the XCx) - Off-Road Pro, Road, Rain, Off-Road, Sport and Rider programmable (latest addition). Its headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators are LED units and switchgear is backlit. Like the XCx, it gets an all-colour TFT screen as well, but gets three more display styles, bringing the total to six.

Other off-road and touring oriented features include heated seat, LED auxiliary lamps and a centre stand.

Triumph’s Tiger XC family has always been more off-road-oriented and the new Tiger 800 XCa does not disappoint on that count. The bike gets 43mm adjustable WP upside down forks with 220mm of wheel travel and adjustable rear WP monoshock with 215mm of wheel travel. Another highlights include large 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels shod with off-road spec 90/90-21 and 150/70 R17 Bridgestone Battle Wing tyres. Braking is via twin 305mm discs with Brembo calipers at the front and a 215mm rear disc with Nissin calipers.

Powering the bike is an 800cc in-line triple motor that puts out 95PS and 79Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. The flagship Tiger 800 range-topper faces competition from the BMW 850 GS, and the Honda Africa Twin.

Source: zigwheels.com

