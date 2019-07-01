MG Hector vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Creta: What Do The Prices Say?

MG has launched its first-ever product for India, the Hector, at an attractive price tag of Rs 12.81 lakh for the base-spec petrol variant. The most expensive variant, the diesel-powered Sharp, is priced at Rs 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom India). At these prices, the MG SUV competes against the Tata Harrier and the Jeep Compass. It even comes within range of the smaller Hyundai Creta. Here’s how they stack up:

Diesel

The Harrier is still the most affordable diesel choice here closely followed by the Hector .

Since the Trailhawk is the best equipped in terms of features and 4x4 capabilities (the only SUV to offer a 4x4 drivetrain in this comparo), it is a lot more expensive than the competition.

All the three mid-size SUVs are powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine built by Fiat, although in different states of tune.

The diesel engine produces 140PS in the Harrier, 173PS in the Compass and 170PS in the Hector while torque remains the same at 350Nm. All three SUVs come with a 6-speed manual as standard.

The Compass Trailhawk gets the same engine, albeit with updates to meet BS6 emission norms. It makes 170PS and is the only diesel-automatic (9-speed auto) option in the segment.

The diesel variants of the Hyundai Creta listed above are offered with a 1.6-litre engine that produces 128PS and 260Nm. It can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.