MG Hector Launched; Price Starts Below Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass & Hyundai Tucson

Prices range: Rs 12.18 lakh to Rs 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Available with both petrol and diesel engine options.

Also gets an optional 48V mild hybrid system with petrol.

It is the first connected SUV in its class with an eSim on board.

Rivals the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson and Hyundai Creta.

MG has launched its first product in India, the Hector SUV, at a starting introductory price of Rs 12.18 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It is available in four variants, whose prices are:

As you can see above, the Hector is available with two engine options to choose from along with a mild hybrid variant. The petrol and the petrol hybrid variants are powered by the same 1.5-litre turbocharged unit that makes 143PS of power and 250Nm of torque. Where the standard petrol variants are available with both, a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DCT unit, the mild hybrid variant can be had with a 6-speed MT only. The diesel Hector, on the other hand, gets a 2.0-litre unit that makes 170PS and 350Nm mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Note: All prices mentioned above are introductory.

As far as features are concerned, the Hector comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, and hill-hold control as standard. Other features on offer include a 360 degree camera, side and curtain airbags, panoramic sunroof, reclinable second row of seats and a powered tailgate.

However, the highlight of the Hector’s feature list is the connected features it offers courtesy of the eSim. It allows remote operations to control things like the AC, push button start and the sunroof. It can also perform certain functions through voice command via the 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

With the Hector, MG is offering a 5 year/unlimited km warranty with RSA as standard. However, this is limited to 150,000km only for commercial owners. To further enhance the customer experience, MG is also offering various protection plans with the Hector at a starting price of Rs 8,000. Also on offer is a 3-year assured buyback plan in collaboration with Gaadi store by CarDekho. With this, customers will have the option of reselling the car at 60 per cent of the initial value after three years.

With a price tag ranging from Rs 12.18 lakh to Rs 16.88 lakh, the Hector not only rivals mid-size SUVs like the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson; some of its lower variants also take on compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and the Nissan Kicks.

Source: cardekho.com