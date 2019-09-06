﻿
Maruti XL6 Waiting Period Stretches Up To 8 Weeks

If you are looking to buy the recently launched XL6 MPV, check out its waiting period in the top 20 cities of India

06 September 2019
2019-09-06T15:04:27+0530

  • The XL6 can be had without any waiting period in 7 cities.

  • It commands the highest waiting in Patna: 2 months.

  • The XL6 is priced between Rs 9.79 lakh and Rs 11.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

  • It is a more premium version of the Ertiga with a completely redesigned front fascia.

  • It is being sold through Nexa outlets in India.

Maruti Suzuki recently launched its newest MPV, the XL6. It is being sold through Nexa outlets since it is a more premium version of the Ertiga. If you are one of those who is looking to buy this new MPV, check out the table given below. It shows the waiting period that the XL6 is commanding in top 20 cities.

The XL6 is offered only with a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that churns out 105PS of max power and 138Nm of peak torque. Maruti is offering this powertrain with both a manual as well as an automatic gearbox. The company is offering the XL6 in two variants: Zeta and Alpha.

Metropolitan cities like New Delhi, Chennai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Noida have no waiting periods while buyers in Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Gurgaon might have to endure a wait of up to two months.

The XL6 rivals the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Marazzo and Renault Lodgy in India.

Source: cardekho.com

