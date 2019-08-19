Maruti XL6 Variants, Powertrain And Colour Options Revealed

The XL6 gets rugged aesthetic updates and additional features over the Ertiga.

It will be available with a 1.5-litre BS6-compliant petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech.

Gets captain seats for the second row instead of the bench-type unit in the Ertiga.

There will be six colours to choose from, one more than the Ertiga.

It is expected to be priced from Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki commenced bookings for the more premium version of the Ertiga called the XL6 a few days back. You can reserve yours through the Nexa website, smartphone application as well as the dealerships for a token sum of Rs 11,000. Still wondering which variant, engine and colour to pick? Read on.

For starters, the XL6 will only be available in two variants - Zeta and Alpha. There will only be one engine on offer - the 1.5-litre K15B BS6-compliant petrol engine mated to a mild hybrid system. This unit puts out 105PS of power and 138Nm of peak torque and has a claimed mileage of 19.01kmpl (MT) and 17.99 (AT). Yes, both variants will come with the option of a 4-speed automatic transmission.

The Maruti XL6 will be available in six colour options

Premium Silver

Magma Gray

Auburn Red

Brave Khaki (New)

Arctic White

Nexa Blue

While the Khaki shade is a new option, the others are more or less similar to what we have seen on the Ertiga, albeit with mild differences.

The premium XL6 MPV is expected to be priced slightly higher than the Ertiga. So expect a price tag that starts at around Rs 9.5 lakh and tops out at Rs 11 lakh or so. The XL6 will rival the Mahindra Marazzo, which is a diesel-only offering as of now. Mahindra is expected to introduce a petrol version of the MPV mid next year. The Marazzo could soon get an automatic option as well.

Source: cardekho.com