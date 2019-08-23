Kia Seltos Launched! Prices Start At Rs 9.69 Lakh

Kia Seltos launched with 8 variants but 16 options in total to choose from at launch.

Seltos HT Line variants prices range from Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Seltos GT Line variants priced between Rs 13.49 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Available with three BS6 engines: 1.5-litre petrol and diesel, and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit.

All engines paired to a 6-speed manual while the engine-wise automatic options are CVT (1.5-litre petrol), 6-speed AT (1.5-litre diesel) and 7-speed DCT (1.4-litre turbo-petrol).

Gets Kia UVO connected car features using an embedded eSIM.

Segment-first features include 8-inch HUD, smart air purifier and blind-view monitor.

Rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur, Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

Top-spec GTX+ variant with the turbo-petrol-auto and diesel-auto to be introduced later while bookings for the same are currently open.

The highly anticipated Kia Seltos has finally been launched in India with prices ranging between Rs 9.69 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). Absolutely packed with features, it is available in a total of 8 variants with 6 different powertrain options.

Here’s a breakdown of the Seltos’ introductory prices below:

Tech Line

GT Line



*prices to be announced later

Kia will be announcing the prices for the automatic options with the GTX+ variant later on while dealers are currently accepting bookings of the same with no launch date specified yet. These introductory prices for the Seltos are expected to go up later on, especially the top-spec GT Line variants.

The Tech Line variants are available with the pair of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines while the GT Line is available exclusively with the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine at launch. However, the GTX+ variant will be offered with the diesel-AT powertrain as well. All three engines are already BS6-compliant. Kia has positioned the GT Line trim as the sportier and more premium variant, with the GTX+ being the true top-spec Seltos in India. Here’s the performance on offer with each of these engines:

The highlights of the Seltos’ feature list is its 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display integrated into the instrument cluster, followed by its segment-first 8-inch heads-up display. It also boasts ventilated front seats, a smart air purifier system, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera and blind-view monitor that transmits to the multi-information display in the instrument cluster.

We’ve already had a chance to drive the Kia Seltos. You can check out our first drive review here and also watch it below:

Kia has also equipped the Seltos with an eSIM to offer its connected car technology features under the name of UVO Connect. These features include remotely controlling functions like ignition and AC while also being able to use UVO for live tracking, geo-fencing and more. Kia will offer the connected car features for free for the first three years on relevant variants.

Another notable aspect of the Seltos is its styling, which sets it apart from nearly all its compact SUV competitors. It gets all-LED headlamps, DRLs and front fog lamps while the tail lights feature stylish LED elements too. Inside the cabin, the higher-spec variants get plush upholstery and a premium feel all around. The GT Line variants also get added red accents, inside the cabin too, and a sportier design for the 17-inch alloys.

Here are the exact measurements of the Kia Seltos SUV:

In terms of safety, the Seltos gets ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and dual front airbags as standard, while the top spec comes with 6 airbags. It also gets disc brakes on all four wheels, auto headlamps, front parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchorages, but not from the base spec and up.

The higher-spec variants of the Seltos also come equipped with hill assist, electronic stability program, vehicle stability management along with driving and terrain modes. These electronically adjust the throttle response and traction control of the Seltos for added safety in different driving situations.

Kia is offering the Seltos with a 3-year/unlimited kilometres comprehensive warranty and roadside assistance as standard with the option to extend to 5 years. Also, if you have already ordered a Seltos or are going to buy one now, Kia also offers to deliver it straight to your house. However, with over 32,000 bookings so far, there may be a slight waiting period until then.

The Kia Seltos, as a compact SUV, is taking on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Maruti S-Cross, Renault Captur and Duster. However, its pricing as a premium product also brings it into contention with 5-seater mid-size SUVs such as the Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

Source: cardekho.com