Kia Seltos Expected Prices: Will It Undercut Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks?

Kia has begun series production of its maiden product for India, the Seltos, which is set to launch on August 22. If you are eyeing one, the Seltos is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. Meanwhile, bookings are already underway for a token amount of Rs 25,000 across both online and offline platforms.

The Kia Seltos gets three engine options - a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and a set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. The transmission options on offer include a 6-speed manual and torque converter, a CVT and a 7-speed DCT.

The Seltos will be sold in two trims - Tech Line and GT Line - with five and three sub-variants, respectively. The Tech Line includes the HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX Plus while the GT Line includes GTK, GTX and GTX Plus. Kia is yet to confirm if all variants of the Seltos will comes with the option of an automatic transmission. Expect the carmaker to reveal more details at the launch event.

Now, let’s take a look at the expected prices of the Kia Seltos. It’s important to note that the launch prices of the Kia Seltos are likely to be introductory.

Disclaimer: The above prices are our estimates and could vary from the final prices.

Now let’s compare the Kia Seltos’ pricing range with that of its rivals equipped with both petrol as well as diesel powertrains.

Source: cardekho.com