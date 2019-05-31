Kawasaki Ninja 300 Receives Two New Paint Options

Price of the new variants remains the same as the standard model, at Rs 2.98 lakh.

The new paint options are in addition to the existing blue and green colour schemes.

It continues to be powered by a 296cc motor which produces 39PS and 27Nm of torque.

The Ninja 300 is proving to be a game changer for the Japanese bike maker. Ever since Kawasaki commenced deliveries of the 300cc sportbike last year, it has sold 1,300 units! And to lure more footsteps to its showrooms, Kawasaki has launched two new paint options for the Ninja 300: Lime Green and Metallic Moon Dust Grey. With the addition of these two new paint options, the Ninja 300 is now available in a total of four colour options.

While the new green paint is similar to the existing shade, it features new decals on the fairing. If you want to ride under the radar, there’s the grey paint scheme for you. Other than the addition of the new paint options, the motorcycle remains mechanically untouched. The 296cc four-stroke parallel-twin motor produces 39PS of power at 11,000rpm and 27Nm of torque at 10,000rpm. Priced at Rs 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), it goes up against the KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310, Benelli 302R and the Yamaha YZF-R3.

Here’s the official press release from the company:

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. (IKM) announces addition of two new colours of Ninja 300 ABS ‘Lime Green’ and ‘Metallic Moon Dust Grey’ as variants. The price remains unchanged. For Ninja 300 ABS, these offerings boast an attractive proposition of new design with an array of new colour into the family. Kawasaki started its journey in India with Ninja 250R which was the huge success of the time. To provide the race like experience to our customer, we have done many technological and aesthetical changes with aerodynamic shapes, increased power, increased cubic capacity, powerful brakes, racy graphic, aggressive styling, and new technology. The launch of Ninja 300 for the Indian market is huge success and has gifted Kawasaki an Identity of Supersports brand in India.

With IKM’s constant modification and upgrades we were able to fulfil customer requirement from time to time. The result was our Ninja 300 ABS equipped version. Also, this has helped us to remain leader in 300cc premium supersports segment. Ninja 300 ABS received its DNA from winner of WSBK championship model Ninja ZX-10R. Being entry level sports bike, it play’s a very crucial role for building sports riding culture in India. Ninja 300 ABS is proper upgrade for customers upgrading from 150 cc to 300 cc segments. The price for our new colour variant still remains the same. This price drop for our premium 300cc segment was a result of localization in Ninja 300 manufacturing. We along with our supplier worked very hard to keep the price under control without compromising the quality. This is also an initiative of Make in India campaign. Kawasaki’s mid-weight premium sport model allow a wide range of riders to experience the thrill of exploring their limits on the circuit. Kawasaki motorcycles possess both power and grace so are often recognised as being different to other bikes.

This results from certain guiding principles adopted at the design stage. Rideology is Kawasaki’s rider-centric development philosophy focused on how the riding experience offered by a Kawasaki is crafted, ensuring that our machines are fun to ride and rewarding to control. This approach has been the force behind many of our legendary machines, and in our pursuit of all possibilities it will continue to guide the future creation of Kawasaki motorcycles.

Vehicle Features at glance:

Liquid-cooled strong parallel twin cylinder, DOHC and 8 valves engine

High-tensile steel frame adds to the chassis stability.

Assist & slipper clutch, based on racing technology, acts as both a back-torque limiter and self-servo mechanism that enabling lighter clutch lever pull

We expect these new colour variants will increase the interest among budding riders and will help in building circuit riding ecosystem in India. New interested buyers can contact their nearest Kawasaki dealers for booking related information or send a booking enquiry on the website of India Kawasaki Motors.

(https://www.kawasaki-india.com)

Premium features are:

Twin cylinder

DOHC 8 valves

Smallest ABS Unit

Dual Channel ABS

Detailed Instrumentation

Heat Management Technology

Race inspired windshield

Race-derived clutch technology & smoother shift feel.

Fine atomising injectors and Dual throttle valves

Source: zigwheels.com