Hyundai Verna Diesel-AT Fuel Efficiency: Claimed vs Real

The fifth-gen Hyundai Verna is available with six powertrain options in total. The lower variants are offered with a choice of 1.4-litre petrol and diesel engines while the rest get 1.6-litre petrol and diesel units. While all the engine options are available with a 6-speed manual, only the 1.6-litre engines get the choice of a 6-speed automatic transmission as well. The 1.6-litre diesel-AT variant of the Verna claims to offer the highest fuel efficiency for this type of powertrain.

Well, we recently had the chance to test the diesel-AT Verna’s fuel economy and mileage for ourselves. Here are the numbers:

Here’s how the Hyundai Verna performs in mixed driving conditions:

In both city and highway driving, the Hyundai Verna fell quite short of the claimed figures. While the low fuel economy in city driving is expected, the highway figures are also 1.44kmpl lower than what is claimed. It is important to note that the claimed figures are recorded under controlled conditions, while in contrast we test the cars on actual roads with traffic.

If your regular driving is a balanced mix of city and highway stretches, the Verna diesel-AT manages to deliver over 16kmpl of fuel economy. However, if your commute is predominantly city driving, then you will see that figure dip to under 15kmpl. In the opposite circumstance of mainly highway driving, the fuel efficiency figure goes well over 17kmpl.

Your experience may vary from ours as fuel efficiency differs with driving conditions, car condition and driving style. If you’re the owner of a Hyundai Verna diesel-automatic variant, do share your findings with us and other owners in the comments section below.

Source: cardekho.com