Hyundai Venue vs Mahindra XUV300: In Pics

The sub-compact SUV segment will soon have a Hyundai in the midst of the fierce competition. With the launch of the Venue slated for 21 May 2019, various details, features and specifications have already been shared at the time of the reveal which you can read here. The Venue will be going head to head with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon.

Here is an image comparison of the new Hyundai sub-compact SUV against the XUV300, which was launched earlier this year:

1. Front

The Hyundai Venue looks a lot more aggressive than the Mahindra XUV300 from the front, mainly because of the large cascading grille. It has a split headlamps setup in comparison to the conventionally designed headlamps of the XUV300.

2. Side

In side profile, the XUV300 has sharper features and appears beefier than the Venue. The XUV300 also rides on 17-inch wheels compared to 16-inchers on the Venue, while both the SUVs offer machine finished wheels.

3. Rear

The simpler but more premium design of the Venue contrasts the chunkiness of the XUV300 around the back.

4. Dashboard

Mahindra’s XUV300 gets gloss black elements and more features to control in the dashboard. However, that does make it look cluttered and dated in comparison to the more modern looking dash of the Hyundai Venue.

5. Rear Seat

The interior colours are a stark contrast between the two cars here. The XUV300 gets a headrest for the middle seat but the Venue doesn’t. The Mahindra also features three-point seat belt for the middle passenger.

6. Front Quarter

Hyundai’s new front design does lend the Venue sub-compact SUV more modern road presence than the XUV300 which itself has distinctive LED DRLs.

7. Rear Quarter

The XUV300 looks more rugged while the Venue looks more premium.

