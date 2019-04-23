Honda India Rides In The CBR650R

The new Honda CBR650R is Rs 32,000 more expensive than the earlier model, the CBR650F.

For the premium, you get a refreshed design language, more aggressive ergonomics and better underpinnings.

Comes with traction control, assist and slipper clutch.

Engine displacement-wise it competes with the Kawasaki Ninja 650; and price-wise with the Suzuki GSX-S750 and Kawasaki Z900.

The Honda CBR650R has been launched in India at Rs 7.7 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India. Compared to the previous model, the CBR650F, the new motorcycle is Rs 32,000 dearer. The CBR650R was first unveiled at the 2018 EICMA show. Honda has detuned the bike for the Indian market a bit, presumably due to the fuel quality available here as well as to meet our emission and sound norms.

Compared to the UK-spec CBR650R, the India-spec bike makes 6.79PS and 3.9Nm less. The bike sold in India produces 88.3PS at 11,500rpm and 60.1Nm at 8000rpm. Even the power and torque arrive at 500rpm less in the model sold here. Also, the CBR650R makes 2.3PS more and 0.4Nm less compared to the CBR650F sold in India.

Being a sports tourer, the earlier CBR650F went head to head with the Kawasaki Ninja 650, displacement-wise. This new Honda promises a more aggressive ride than before. Conversely, apart from having two cylinders less, the Ninja 650 is also a whole Rs 1.81 lakh less expensive.

Price wise, the CBR650R will go up against the Suzuki GSX-S750 and the Kawasaki Z900, even though these two are naked roadsters. The bike enters our shores via the CKD route. Here’s the full statement by Honda regarding the launch:

Press Release:

Honda launches CBR650R at Rs. 7.70 lacs

Racing pedigree for revving performance: High revving four-cylinder engine for powerful performance

Available in 2 vibrant colours- Grand Prix Red & Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic

Gurugram, April 22, 2019: The wait for enthusiasts chasing the rush of racetracks is finally over! Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today launched its latest sports middleweight model - new CBR650R at Rs.7.70 lacs (ex-showroom PAN India).

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “It was just last week that we announced the establishment of new premium big bike business vertical – the Honda BigWing in India. CBR650R further strengthens the model line up to be sold & serviced under Honda BigWing. Delivering a sporty & powerful performance with Honda’s Racing pedigree, the all new CBR650R is set to excite middleweight biking enthusiasts.”

CBR650R – The beast on track!

Unleash Your Racing Spirit: The new CBR650R comes equipped with a powerful 649cc liquid cooled four-cylinder, DOHC 16-valve engine, for an enriched high tuned performance

Total Control: From rapid downshifting to smoothly controlled corner entry, the Assist/Slipper Clutch allows you to confidently experience the thrills of the CBR650R while Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) maintains rear wheel traction and can be switched off should the rider choose to.

Sharper Chassis: As a high-revving sports machine lives in the turns, the CBR650R’s chassis is 6kg lighter than its predecessor for faster side-to-side steering agility. The new, adjustable 41 mm Showa Separate Fork Function (SFF) USD forks offer superior suspension response.

Enhanced Braking: Always Ready to race, the CBR650R also allows easy pauses with enhanced braking. The dual radial-mount calipers match a single-piston rear caliper for improved balance. The dual channel ABS maintains smooth control in wet or dry conditions

Roaring Wild: The 4 exhaust downpipes sweep together around the front of the engine, and the specially designed muffler delivers an electrifying roar, giving the rider a unique symphony flagging off every ride!

Fireblade DNA Bleeding Passion: Taking cues directly from the Fireblade, CBR650R features new styling with its sharp, aggressive lines and extended side fairings plus super-short rear section. Modern full LED lighting with a narrow dual headlamp akin to the Fireblade and a digital LCD display enhance its bold looks. The view forward is pure sports; the handlebars clip-on below the top yoke and the instruments feature a Gear Position and Shift Up indicator.

Revealed at 2018 EICMA Show in Milan, CBR650R replaces CBR650F under Honda’s sports middleweight line up. Drawn directly from Fireblade Super Sports style – and adding something extra all its own – the 2019 CBR650R indicates a potent shot of sporty ability designed to be explored and enjoyed on the street. The CBR650R is available in 2 vibrant colours - Grand Prix Red & Gunpowder Black Metallic. Attractively priced at Rs. 7.70 lacs (ex-showroom pan India) the CBR650R will be available at 22 WingWorld and one exclusive Honda BigWing dealership.

Source: zigwheels.com