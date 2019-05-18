Fourth-Gen BMW X5 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 72.9 Lakh

All-new BMW X5 priced from Rs 72.9 lakh to Rs 82.4 lakh

Available with both petrol and diesel engine options.

The new X5 is bigger than before thanks to a new platform.

The fourth-gen BMW X5 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 72.9 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). The new X5 is offered in three variants and will rival the Audi Q7, Volvo XC90 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE. Here’s what each variant of the new X5 costs:

BMW X5 xDrive30d Sport : Rs 72.9 lakh

BMW X5 xDrive30d xLine: Rs 82.4 lakh

BMW X5 xDrive40i MSport: Rs 82.4 lakh

*All prices ex-showroom pan-India

The X5 xDrive40i is powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six petrol engine that produces 340PS of power and 450Nm of torque. The xDrive30d, meanwhile, gets a familiar 3.0-litre inline-six diesel unit that makes 265PS and 620Nm. It is the same engine that powers the BMW 530d M Sport and the X4 xDrive30d M Sport X in India. Both variants get an 8-speed automatic transmission and a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system.

The new X5 is based on BMW’s CLAR (Cluster Architecture) platform that also underpins other models like the 7 Series, 5 Series, X3, X4 and the upcoming X7. As a result, the new X5 is bigger than its predecessor. Here’s how it fares against its predecessor.

On the outside, the new X5 follows BMW’s new design theme for SUVs as seen on the X1, X3 and X4. However, it features a large single-piece kidney grille like the one on the X7 and the new 7 Series. This new grille is equipped with active flaps for better aerodynamics and is flanked by chunky, dual-barrel LED headlamps that feature hexagonal detailing with blue inserts. At the rear, the new X5 features a split tailgate, a first for the SUV.

Similarly, the cabin of the X5 also takes inspiration from newer BMW models. Like the X7, Z4 and the 8 Series, the new X5 gets BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional display as standard across the range. It consists of two 12.3-inch screens which function as a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system, respectively.

Other features on offer include optional BMW Laser Light with adaptive LED headlights, multifunctional seats with massage function, a four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system. For added versatility, the X5 is also offered with an optional third row of seats.

BMW X5: Live Feeds

It’s Almost Time

We’re here at the venue for the BMW X5 launch that is just about to begin. Which variant and colour do you think is under that cover?

A Powerful Petrol Engine

A Familiar Diesel Engine

What Will We Get?

What’s Available In The Global Market?

Is It Bigger?

Global Debut In June 2018

