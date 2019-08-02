Bajaj Pulsar 125 Further Details Uncovered

The Pulsar 125 was recently spotted testing in Pune.

It will be powered by a carburetted engine.

This new Pulsar will undercut the Pulsar 150 by a significant margin.

Bajaj Auto is looking to expand its Pulsar range by launching the baby Pulsar 125 this month. We had earlier spotted a Pulsar on test in Pune and thought it was the BS6 Pulsar 150 at that time but that is not the case, as it turns out. Bajaj is planning to stick with the traditional styling for the Pulsar 125 and not go down the NS look like it has done for the motorcycles sold in Colombia and Poland. Knowing Bajaj, it will price the Pulsar very competitively. This bike is likely to be fetched for Rs 60,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). Thanks to mechanical CBS, Bajaj is able to undercut its larger single-channel ABS-equipped Pulsar 150 by nearly Rs 10,000.

The motorcycle spotted was seen running gold coloured calipers, braided front brake lines and fork reflectors. The red colour is typical Bajaj and while the graphics aren’t finished, they are sure to follow Bajaj’s styling heritage. Even though the test mule had a single-piece seat, it is likely that Bajaj will go for a split seat setup for the final product. This could be done keeping in line the Pulsar’s sporty lineage as most Pulsars currently on sale have split seats. Furthermore, Bajaj could also have a neon variant of the same bike launching alongside the standard variant.

There is very little revealed about the engine. Apart from the cubic capacity being 125cc, we have come to understand that it will be fueled by a carburettor. Whether it is the same unit as the one found on the Discover 125 or a reworked unit from the old 135’s mill is yet to be known. But this motor is neither BS6 ready or compliant in its current state and Bajaj will be launching it in this trim only.

