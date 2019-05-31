Ampere Vehicles Launches Zeal, A FAME-II Compliant E-Scooter

The Ampere Zeal is priced at Rs 66,950 (ex-showroom Bangalore) post subsidy.

It has a company claimed top speed of 55kmph and a range of 75km.

Notable features include an anti-theft alarm system, LED headlight and dual speed mode (economy and power), among others.

Ampere Vehicles, the e-Mobility arm of Greaves Cotton, has launched a high-speed electric scooter in India called the Ampere Zeal. The scooter has a company claimed top speed of 55kmph and delivers a range of 75km on a single charge. It attracts a subsidy of Rs 18,000 under the government’s FAME-II scheme and retails at Rs 66,950 (ex-showroom, Bangalore) after the subsidy. It's available in five high gloss metallic colour options.

Greaves Cotton, an engineering solutions company, acquired a massive stake in Ampere Vehicles last year. Thanks to this, the Ampere Zeal also benefits from the company’s three-year warranty and after-sales service network of over 300 Greaves Retail stores across the country.

The e-scooter is powered by a 1200W BLDC hub motor paired with a 60V/30Ah lithium-ion battery. Its battery can be fully charged within 5.5 hours. The Ampere Zeal weighs in at just 78kg (kerb). Its suspension setup comprises of telescopic forks and a twin shock absorber setup at the rear. Braking duties are handled by drum brakes at either end with CBS (combined braking system).

The Ampere Zeal will be the fourth e-scooter in India to benefit from FAME-II norms after the Okinawa Ridge+, Okinawa I-Praise and the Ather 450. All these scooters have a top speed above 40kmph, offer a range of around 80km on a single charge and a lithium-ion battery.

Greaves strengthens Cleantech Mobility portfolio with launch of high-speed electric scooter “Ampere Zeal”

- Zeal to attract Rs. 18,000 in subsidy under Fame II & benefit from countrywide retail footprint of Greaves

- Part of strategic initiative to strengthen and expand presence in last-mile e-Mobility space

Mumbai, 28 May 2019: Greaves Cotton, one of India’s leading diversified engineering companies, has rolled out the high-speed electric scooter - Zeal - under FAME II policy of the government and taken steps towards strengthening the last mile e-Mobility solution for millions of commuters who currently use conventional fuel scooters for everyday ride.

Ampere Vehicles, the e-Mobility arm of Greaves Cotton and the maker of Zeal, has a significant presence in the Indian electric two-wheeler industry along with a range of low-speed, affordable electric scooters that are currently popular with commuters making a switch from conventional to electric two-wheelers.

The Ideal Two-Wheeler for Local Commute

Zeal, which has a top speed of 55kmph and a range of 75km with charge time of 5.5 hours. Under the FAME II benefit, Zeal will attract Rs. 18,000 in subsidy for the customer and thus making this high performance electric scooter, a viable mobility option for Indians. Zeal sports an accentuated look with attractive styling and body graphics, LED headlights, dual speed mode (economy and power), powerful acceleration (0-50kmph in 14 secs), superior performance and anti-theft alarm. The next generation electric scooter comes in five high gloss metallic colour options.

Ampere’s electric vehicles come with one to three-year warranty and strong after-sales service across a network of over 300+ Greaves Retail stores and in over 5000 aftermarket outlets across the country.

Mr. Nagesh Basavanhalli, MD and CEO, Greaves Cotton, said, “Ampere Vehicles known for technical ingenuity combined with Greaves retail scale and efficiency has resulted in successful growth over the last year. Today, we are complete EV ecosystem player with comprehensive offering of products, services & aftermarket support. We remain committed in bringing about transformation in how people access and experience next generation mobility solutions.”

One of the biggest incentives for migration from conventional to electric two wheelers is the savings in the lifecycle cost. These stylish Ampere electric scooters deliver a significantly higher savings in overall lifecycle cost. Furthermore, prospective E2W customers can benefit from affordable and accessible finance schemes offered by Greaves in partnership with some of India’s most prominent vehicle financiers.

