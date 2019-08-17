2020 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Spotted For The First Time

The test mule seems to be running a BS6-compliant engine.

Expect the 2020 variant to remain similar to the current model in every aspect.

Royal Enfield will hike prices of both bikes by Rs 10,000 on August 16.

The 2020 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has been spotted testing for the first time on Indian roads. The test mule was spotted featuring different exhaust tips, hinting that it could be a BS6-compliant model. It seems like the company is still testing the 2020 iteration of the motorcycle so it is likely that Royal Enfield could launch the new models early next year, just before the new emission norms kick in.

This BS6 update is likely to come at a price and if that wasn’t worrying enough, RE will be increasing the price in a couple of days by Rs 10,000. After the revision in prices, the Interceptor 650 range will retail from Rs 2.60 lakh to Rs 2.80 lakh, whereas the Continental GT 650 range will be priced from Rs 2.75 lakh to Rs 2.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Even with this increment in price, both motorcycles will still remain the most affordable 650cc bikes in India, which probably explains the insane 2-4 month waiting periods.

Not just the 650 twins, the Chennai-based bike maker is virtually revamping its entire model lineup one by one. Just a few days back, the company launched the new variants of Bullet 350 and the Bullet 350 ES. RE is also working on the 2020 Thunderbird 350 X and the 2020 Classic 350. Additionally, RE might also be working on a small-capacity motorcycle. It seems like RE is all set to fight the slow sales with a bunch of exciting new products in 2020!

Source: Rushlane

Source: zigwheels.com