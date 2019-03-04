2019 Maruti WagonR CNG Prices Leaked; Starts From Rs 4.84 Lakh

Available in LXI and LXI(O) variants only.

Has a claimed fuel economy of 33.54 km/kg.

The WagonR CNG LXI(O) is priced at a premium of Rs 5,000 over the LXI variant.

Priced at a premium of Rs 65,000 over the WagonR 1.0L petrol.

Maruti has introduced the WagonR CNG in India. It is available in two variants, LXI and LXI(O), priced at Rs 4.84 lakh and Rs 4.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively. It comes a month after the third-gen WagonR went on sale in the country in January 2019. The new WagonR was launched with two petrol engines options: 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre. At the launch of the WagonR, Maruti Suzuki had revealed that the CNG version will come in later.

Maruti is offering the WagonR CNG with the 1.0-litre petrol engine (K10B) only. This engine has been carried over from the last-gen WagonR, and was available with the CNG option previously as well. The current Alto K10 CNG and Celerio CNG are also powered by this engine.

With CNG, the 1.0-litre engine produces 59PS of power and 78Nm of torque, which is similar to what it produces in the CNG versions of the Alto K10 and Celerio. This makes it around 9PS less powerful than its petrol-powered version but identical to the Santro CNG. The WagonR CNG has a claimed fuel economy of 33.54 km/kg. The claimed fuel economy in the Santro CNG’s case is 30.48km/kg.

While the WagonR 1.0 can be had with an AMT as well (in the V variant), Maruti is offering the WagonR CNG in the L and L(O) variants only, so there’s only the 5-speed MT on offer. Hyundai also offers the Santro CNG with a 5-speed MT only.

Unlike the Santro CNG, which is available in the mid-spec variants (Magna and Sportz), Maruti is offering the WagonR CNG in the base L and the L(O) variants only. So it is likely to share its feature list with the L and L(O) variants of the WagonR 1.0. Features such as driver airbag, ABS with EBD, front seatbelt reminder, speed alert system, rear parking sensors, roof antenna, body-coloured bumpers, manual AC and front power windows should, therefore, be on offer on the WagonR 1.0 CNG. The LXI(O) variant, however, should get extra features like co-driver airbag and front seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters.

At a price tag of Rs 4.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Wagon R CNG is priced at a premium of Rs 65,000 over the LXI petrol. The Santro CNG is available in Magna and Sportz variants, priced at Rs 5.24 lakh and Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Source: cardekho.com