Asian Para Games 2018: Ekta Bhyan Wins India's Fourth Gold Medal

Club thrower Ekta Bhyan won India's fourth gold at the Asian Para Games 2018 by topping the women's F32/51 event with a best throw of 16.02m in her fourth attempt at Jakarta on Tuesday.

Coming into the competition on the back of a gold in the Indian Open Para Athletics Championship earlier this year, she beat UAE's Alkaabi Thekra, who threw 15.75m, to the gold medal.

The F32/51 class features athletes with significant impairment in hand function.

India also secured three bronze medals on Tuesday courtesy Jayanti Behera, Anandan Gunasekaran and Monu Ghangas.

Ghangas finished third in the men's shot put F11, which covers vision impairment, and Gunasekaran in men's 200m T44/62/64 class, which deals with impairment in the foot, ankle and/or lower leg but the athletes compete without a prosthesis.

Behera bagged the bronze in the women's 200m T45/46/47 event which is for athletes with limb impairment.

On Monday, Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary produced a stunning world record effort as India bagged 11 medals, including three gold, on a productive day.

(PTI)