﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Asian Para Games 2018: Ekta Bhyan Wins India's Fourth Gold Medal

Asian Para Games 2018: Ekta Bhyan Wins India's Fourth Gold Medal

On Monday, Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary produced a stunning world record effort as India bagged 11 medals, including three gold, on a productive day.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 October 2018
Asian Para Games 2018: Ekta Bhyan Wins India's Fourth Gold Medal
Courtesy: Twitter
Asian Para Games 2018: Ekta Bhyan Wins India's Fourth Gold Medal
outlookindia.com
2018-10-09T11:51:14+0530
Related Stories

Club thrower Ekta Bhyan won India's fourth gold at the Asian Para Games 2018 by topping the women's F32/51 event with a best throw of 16.02m in her fourth attempt at Jakarta on Tuesday.

Coming into the competition on the back of a gold in the Indian Open Para Athletics Championship earlier this year, she beat UAE's Alkaabi Thekra, who threw 15.75m, to the gold medal.

The F32/51 class features athletes with significant impairment in hand function.

India also secured three bronze medals on Tuesday courtesy Jayanti Behera, Anandan Gunasekaran and Monu Ghangas.

Ghangas finished third in the men's shot put F11, which covers vision impairment, and Gunasekaran in men's 200m T44/62/64 class, which deals with impairment in the foot, ankle and/or lower leg but the athletes compete without a prosthesis.

Behera bagged the bronze in the women's 200m T45/46/47 event which is for athletes with limb impairment.

On Monday, Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary produced a stunning world record effort as India bagged 11 medals, including three gold, on a productive day.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Jakarta Asian Para Games Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : BJP Will Be Dethroned If Ram Temple Is Not Built In Ayodhya: Shiv Sena
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters