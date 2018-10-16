The fifth edition of Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament will be held from October 18 to 28 in Oman.

The 10-day continental tournament will feature top teams of the continent, including defending champions India and hosts Oman.

All You Need To Know About The Tournament:

Teams:

The hosts and top five nations of the continent will compete in the tournament.

Defending and two-time champions India, two-time winners Pakistan, Asian Games champions Japan, Asian Games runner-up Malaysia, and South Korea are the other participating nations.

The involvement of traditional rivals India and Pakistan have increased the profile of the tournament. And the arch-rivals are likely to meet more than once in the tournament.

Format:

Six teams will be pitted against each other in a round-robin competition format. The top four teams after the round-robin round will play in the semis – 1st placed team taking on the fourth-place team, and second placed team facing the third-placed team.

How To Watch:

TV Listing: Star Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Complete Fixture:

All matches will be played at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat.

Match 1: Japan Vs Malaysia

Date: October 18 (Thursday)

Time: 6:55 PM Gulf Time/ 8:25 PM IST

Match 2: India Vs Oman

Date: October 18 (Thursday)

Time: 9:10 PM Gulf Time/10:40 PM IST

Match 3: Pakistan Vs South Korea

Date: October 19 (Friday)

Time: 6:55 PM Gulf Time/ 8:25 PM IST

Match 4: Oman Vs Malaysia

Date: October 19 (Friday)

Time: 9:10 PM Gulf Time/10:40 PM IST

Match 5: South Korea Vs Japan

Date: October 20 (Saturday)

Time: 6:55 PM Gulf Time/ 8:25 PM IST

Match 6: Pakistan Vs India

Date: October 20 (Saturday)

Time: 9:10 PM Gulf Time/10:40 PM IST

Match 7: India Vs Japan

Date: October 21 (Sunday)

Time: 9:10 PM Gulf Time/10:40 PM IST

Match 8: Malaysia Vs South Korea

Date: October 22 (Monday)

Time: 6:55 PM Gulf Time/ 8:25 PM IST

Match 9: Oman Vs Pakistan

Date: October 22 (Monday)

Time: 9:10 PM Gulf Time/10:40 PM IST

Match 10: South Korea Vs Oman

Date: October 23 (Tuesday)

Time: 6:55 PM Gulf Time/ 8:25 PM IST

Match 11: Malaysia Vs India

Date: October 23 (Tuesday)

Time: 9:10 PM Gulf Time/10:40 PM IST

Match 12: Japan Vs Pakistan

Date: October 24 (Wednesday)

Time: 6:55 PM Gulf Time/ 8:25 PM IST

Match 13: India Vs South Korea

Date: October 24 (Wednesday)

Time: 9:10 PM Gulf Time/10:40 PM IST

Match 14: Pakistan Vs Malaysia

Date: October 25 (Thursday)

Time: 6:55 PM Gulf Time/ 8:25 PM IST

Match 15: Japan Vs Oman

Date: October 25 (Thursday)

Time: 9:10 PM Gulf Time/10:40 PM IST

Match 16: 5th/6th Classification - 5th RR Vs 6th RR

Date: October 27 (Saturday)

Time: 4:40 PM Gulf Time/ 6:10 PM IST

Match 17: 1st Semi-Final - 2nd RR Vs 3rd RR

Date: October 27 (Saturday)

Time: 6:55 PM Gulf Time/ 8:25 PM IST

Match 18: 2nd Semi-Final - 1st RR Vs 4th RR

Date: October 27 (Saturday)

Time: 9:10 PM Gulf Time/10:40 PM IST

Match 19: 3rd/4th Classification - Loser M17 Vs Loser M18

Date: October 28 (Sunday)

Time: 6:55 PM Gulf Time/ 8:25 PM IST

Match 20: Final - Winner M17 Vs Winner M18

Date: October 28 (Sunday)

Time: Time: 9:10 PM Gulf Time/10:40 PM IST

Squads with corresponding jersey numbers:

India: SINGH Harmanpreet (1), SINGH Dilpreet (2), SINGH Jarmanpreet (4), KHADANGBAM Kothajit (5), KUMAR Surender (6), SINGH Manpreet (7/C), SINGH Gurjant (9), SINGH Mandeep (11), UPADHYAY Lalit (14), SINGH Hardik (15), PARATTU Sreejesh (16/GK), SUMIT (17), SHANGLAKPAM Nilakanta (18), PATHAK Krishan (19/GK), KUMAR Varun (22), SINGH Gurinder (23), SINGH Akashdeep (27), SINGH Akashdeep (29

Japan: YAMASAKI Koji (1), TAMURA Riku (2), MITANI Genki (4/C), TANAKA Seren (5), OCHIAI Hiromasa (6), HOSHI Suguru (8), KITAZATO Kenji (11), OZAWA Kota (16), MATSUMOTO Kazumasa (19), OHASHI Masaki (20), WAKURI Hirotaka (21), YONEDA Kazuki (22), YAMADA Shota (25), MATSUMOTO Wataru (26), TAKANO Yusuke (28/GK), ZENDANA Hirotaka (29), YOSHIKAWA Takashi (30/GK), KIRISHITA Yoshiki (32)

Malaysia: HASSAN Najib (2), SUMANTRI Norsyafiq (3), JALIL Marhan (6), van HUIZEN Joel (9), SAARI Faizal (10), CHOLAN Syed (11), MUTALIB Sukri (12), ASHARI Firhan (13), ARSHAD Amirol (14), NOOR Nabil (15), SUBRAMIAM Kumar (16/GK), JALI Faiz (18), HASSAN Azri (19), HASAN Azuan (20), OTHMAN Hafizuddin (21/GK), TAJUDDIN Tengku (23), NIK ROZEMI Aiman (24), SAABAH Shahril (26), RAHMAN Hairi (29/GK)

Oman: AL HASANI Muhanna (1), AL SHAAIBI Ammaar (3), AL FAZARI Rashad (5), AL SHIBLI Qasim (7), AL QASMI Asaad Mubarak (9), AL RAIISI Marwan (10), RAJAB Basim Khatar (11), AL SHAAIBI Khalid (12), AL NOFALI Ahmed (14), ALLOUN Faisal Ambork (15), AL-SAADI Salah (16), AL BALUSHI Ahmed (19), AL FAZARI Hamed (20), AL HASANI Imad (21), AL NOUFALI Fahad (22/GK), AL NOFLI Younis (25/C), AL FARSI Ibrahim (26/GK), AL LAUN Sami (27)

Pakistan: BUTT Imran (1/GK), ALI Mubashar (3), RIZWAN Muhammad (4), ARSHAD Toseeq (5), ABBAS Tasawar (6), IRFAN JR. Muhammad (7), IRFAN Muhammad (8), SHAN Ali (10), RIZWAN Muhammad (11/C), ABBAS Mazhar (12/GK), BILAL Aleem (13), BHUTTA Umar (14), BUTT Ammad (16), ZUBAIR Muhammad (17), ATIQ Muhammad (18), QADIR Muhammad Faisal (20), AHMAD Ajaz (23), MAHMOOD Abu (27)

South Korea: KIM Jaehyeon (1/GK), YOU Seungju (2), KIM Gilmyung (3/GK), YOO Hanyoung (5), YANG Jihun (6), HYUN Jigwang (7), LEE Seungil (8/C), KIM JungHoo (9), HWANG Taeil (10), LEE Jungjun (11), JEONG Junwoo (14), CHO Suk Hoon (18), KIM Youngjin (19), LEE Seunghoon (21), KIM Seongkyu (22), KIM Hyeongjin (23), JANG Jonghyun (30), KIM Kihoon (32)