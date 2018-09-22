﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Asia Cup 2018, Super Four: India vs Pakistan – TV Listing, Live Streaming And Predicted XIs

Asia Cup 2018, Super Four: India vs Pakistan – TV Listing, Live Streaming And Predicted XIs

In their Group A meeting, India thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets to avenge their ICC Champions Trophy defeat last year at The Oval, London.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 September 2018
Asia Cup 2018, Super Four: India vs Pakistan – TV Listing, Live Streaming And Predicted XIs
Captains of India Rohit Sharma and Pakistan Sarfraz Ahmed pose with the winners trophy after addressing a press conference at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2018.
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
Asia Cup 2018, Super Four: India vs Pakistan – TV Listing, Live Streaming And Predicted XIs
outlookindia.com
2018-09-22T15:22:34+0530
Related Stories

Arch rivals India and Pakistan will play each other for the second time in the 2018 Asia Cup at Dubai on Sunday. The winner of the Super Four meeting will be in a prime position to feature in Friday's final. Both the sides of won their respective Super Four opening round matches.

In their Group A meeting, India thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets to avenge their ICC Champions Trophy defeat last year at The Oval, London. The win also helped Rohit Sharma & Co shake off self doubts which crept in after their poor performance during the nervy win against Associate team Hong Kong.

For Pakistan, besides the final qualification prospects, the match will be a yet another chance to prove that The Oval win was no as a fluke, considering their poor record against India in the ICC-sanctioned tournament.

All you need to know about the match:

Date: September 23, 2018 (Sunday)
Time: 5:00 PM IST
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
TV Listing: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Hotstar

Likely XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan and Shaheen Afridi.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik (wk), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rohit Sharma Dubai Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Odisha's Second Operational Airport
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters