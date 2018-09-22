Asia Cup 2018, Super Four: India vs Pakistan – TV Listing, Live Streaming And Predicted XIs

Arch rivals India and Pakistan will play each other for the second time in the 2018 Asia Cup at Dubai on Sunday. The winner of the Super Four meeting will be in a prime position to feature in Friday's final. Both the sides of won their respective Super Four opening round matches.

In their Group A meeting, India thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets to avenge their ICC Champions Trophy defeat last year at The Oval, London. The win also helped Rohit Sharma & Co shake off self doubts which crept in after their poor performance during the nervy win against Associate team Hong Kong.

For Pakistan, besides the final qualification prospects, the match will be a yet another chance to prove that The Oval win was no as a fluke, considering their poor record against India in the ICC-sanctioned tournament.

All you need to know about the match:

Date: September 23, 2018 (Sunday)

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

TV Listing: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Likely XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan and Shaheen Afridi.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik (wk), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi