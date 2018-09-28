﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Asia Cup 2018 Final, India Vs Bangladesh: TV Listing, Live Streaming And Predicted XIs

Asia Cup 2018 Final, India Vs Bangladesh: TV Listing, Live Streaming And Predicted XIs

India will remain overwhelming favourites to win the tournament for a record seventh time while Bangladesh will be hoping to be third-time lucky in a summit clash.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 September 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Final, India Vs Bangladesh: TV Listing, Live Streaming And Predicted XIs
India captain Rohit Sharma bats against Bangladesh during their Asia Cup Super Four match in Dubai on September 21, 2018.
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
Asia Cup 2018 Final, India Vs Bangladesh: TV Listing, Live Streaming And Predicted XIs
outlookindia.com
2018-09-28T02:20:06+0530
Related Stories

Six-time champions India will take on injury-ravaged Bangladesh in the final of 2018 Asia Cup at Dubai on Friday.

A passionate Bangladesh turned out to be the party-poopers on Wednesday as they wrecked the prospects of an India-Pakistan summit clash with a gutsy performance despite losing key players to injury.

On paper, India will remain overwhelming favourites to win the tournament for a record seventh time while Bangladesh will be hoping to be third-time lucky in a summit clash.

Final of any tournament is a one-off game in complete isolation from how a team has performed in the tournament. Even the most consistent teams have slipped on the proverbial banana peel when it has mattered the most.

Add to this the fact that the Indo-Bangla cricketing rivalry has grown in intensity.

But what is definitely a dampener for Bangladesh heading into the final is the injury woes that the side is facing.

All you need to know about the match:

Date: September 28 (Friday)
Time: 5:00 PM IST
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
TV Listing: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Hotstar

Predicted XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed
Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Nazmul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Ariful Haque

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rohit Sharma Mashrafe Mortaza Dubai Asia Cup Cricket Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Asia Cup 2018 Final: Defending Champions India Target Record-Extending 7th Title, Take On 'Wounded' Bangladesh
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters