Asia Cup 2018 Final, India Vs Bangladesh: TV Listing, Live Streaming And Predicted XIs

Six-time champions India will take on injury-ravaged Bangladesh in the final of 2018 Asia Cup at Dubai on Friday.

A passionate Bangladesh turned out to be the party-poopers on Wednesday as they wrecked the prospects of an India-Pakistan summit clash with a gutsy performance despite losing key players to injury.

On paper, India will remain overwhelming favourites to win the tournament for a record seventh time while Bangladesh will be hoping to be third-time lucky in a summit clash.

Final of any tournament is a one-off game in complete isolation from how a team has performed in the tournament. Even the most consistent teams have slipped on the proverbial banana peel when it has mattered the most.

Add to this the fact that the Indo-Bangla cricketing rivalry has grown in intensity.

But what is definitely a dampener for Bangladesh heading into the final is the injury woes that the side is facing.

All you need to know about the match:

Date: September 28 (Friday)

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

TV Listing: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Predicted XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Nazmul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Ariful Haque