Monday, Dec 06, 2021
Arunachal To Provide Budgetary Support To Promote Sports Events: Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Sunday said there will be budgetary allocation for promoting games and sports events in the state for shaping the character of youngsters like keeping them away from drug abuse.

outlookindia.com
2021-12-05T22:11:03+05:30
Published: 05 Dec 2021, Updated: 05 Dec 2021 10:11 pm

Attending the closing ceremony of the ‘Adi Sports Fest-2021’ at Pasighat, the headquarters of East Siang district, Khandu said the state government, from its next budget, will keep sufficient funds for organising such events, an official release said.

“We have immensely talented youths. We are committed to producing sportspersons who can compete at the top level and the sports department has been tasked to chalk out a roadmap,” the chief minister said.

Appreciating the youth wing of the Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) for the ‘unique’ initiative of coming up with the concept of a sports festival and successfully conducting it in a grand manner, the chief minister said, all community-based organisations should follow ABK’s example.

“Today’s youths are tomorrow’s leaders who will run the state. We have to nurture them with care and show them a proper path away from vices like drug abuse,” he said.

Referring to de-addiction centres, including the one at Pasighat, Khandu admitted the need to overhaul their infrastructure with proper facilities for inmates. He gave an assurance that the government will improve the infrastructure of these de-addiction centres at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Khandu said as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Siang River Festival would be organised at Pasighat on December 19 in a grand manner.

The monthly review meeting with all deputy commissioners would also be held at Pasighat, the chief minister said. About 600 participants from across the Adi belt are participating in the first-ever Adi Sports Fest 2021.

The Adi belt comprises East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, and parts of Lower Dibang Valley districts.

With PTI inputs.

