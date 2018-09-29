Apple Executive Killed After Cop Opens Fire During Late-Night Check In Lucknow

An Uttar Pradesh constable was on Saturday arrested and booked for murder after he shot a young Apple executive from a close range, an official said.

The police constable failing to stop Apple sales manager Vivek Tiwari during a checking, chased him and shot him in the neck, killing him, colleague of the deceased said.

Lucknow:Police says,"Police personnel was detained y'day after he shot at a car on noticing suspicious activity,injuring driver of the vehicle.On seeing police,he tried to flee&rammed his car against a wall.He later succumbed to his injuries,PM report to determine cause of death" pic.twitter.com/2QwkuR9Gbp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 29, 2018

The incident happened at around 1.30 a.m., when Tiwari was heading home after the launch of iPhone X plus along with Sana Khan, his colleague.

She said after they were fired at, Tiwari got scared and hit the car against a pillar of an underpass and sustained more injuries.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani said constable Prashant Chowdhary has been booked for murder after Khan filed an FIR.

According to the police, when the constable at Gomtinagar extension signalled Tiwari to stop for checking, he tried to flee.

Tiwari sped away and hit a bike rode by two constables, who then chased him and shot him. The constable fired in self-defence, an officer said.

A second policeman has also been arrested and medical examination of both was underway to ascertain whether they were drunk when the incident took place, an official informed.

#WATCH Kalpana Tiwari,wife of deceased Vivek Tiwari says,"Police had no right to shoot at my husband,demand UP CM to come here&talk to me." He was injured&later succumbed to injuries after a police personnel shot at his car late last night,on noticing suspicious activity #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/buJyDWts5n — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 29, 2018

#Lucknow: Was he a terrorist that police shot at him? We choose Yogi Adityanath as our representative, we want him to take cognizance of the incident and also demand an unbiased CBI inquiry: Vishnu Shukla, brother-in-law of deceased Vivek Tiwari pic.twitter.com/GOx91fu5bV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 29, 2018

A post-mortem is being conducted to know whether Tiwari died of bullet injury or injuries sustained after his vehicle hit the pillar, the official said.

