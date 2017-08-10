The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
10 August 2017 Last Updated at 3:29 pm National

Ansari Looking For 'Political Shelter': BJP Slams Outgoing VP's 'Insecurity Among Muslims' Comment

'Nobody expects such "petty comments" from a person holding such a high post.'
Outlook Web Bureau
Ansari Looking For 'Political Shelter': BJP Slams Outgoing VP's 'Insecurity Among Muslims' Comment
File Photo
Ansari Looking For 'Political Shelter': BJP Slams Outgoing VP's 'Insecurity Among Muslims' Comment
outlookindia.com
2017-08-10T15:33:21+0530

The BJP today criticised outgoing Vice President Hamid Ansari for his comment that there was a sense of insecurity among Muslims and said such a "petty" remark was not expected from someone in his position.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also wondered if Ansari was looking for "political shelter" after retirement.

"I condemn his comments. He has made political comments as he is retiring. He is still a vice president and such comments do not suit his office's dignity. It seems he is making such comments to find political shelter after retirement," Vijayvargiya said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Nobody expects such "petty comments" from a person holding such a high post, he added.

Ansari, whose second five-year term as the vice president ends today, has said in an interview that there is a feeling of unease and a sense of insecurity among Muslims in the country, claiming that the "ambience of acceptance" is now under threat.

Ansari's remarks come against the backdrop of incidents of alleged intolerance and violence by self-proclaimed cow protectors, for which opposition parties have attacked the central government. (PTI)

1 2 3 4 5 4 /5 - (8 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Hamid Ansari BJP Vice President of India National Reportage
Next Story : Democracy Can Turn Into Tyranny If There's No Criticism, Says Outgoing VP Hamid Ansari In Farewell Speech
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters