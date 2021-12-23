Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Tis The Season Of Love And Awareness, Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Opens About Anxiety

Ankita Konwar opens up about anxiety and depression in her recent lengthy Instagram post, also providing solutions at the end.

Tis The Season Of Love And Awareness, Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Opens About Anxiety
Ankita Konwar married Milind Soman in 2018. | Instagram\AnkitaKonwar

Tis The Season Of Love And Awareness, Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Opens About Anxiety
2021-12-23T18:09:49+05:30
Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 6:09 pm

In a new Instagram post, Milind Soman's wife and fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar discussed her experiences with sadness and anxiety, as well as how she overcame them. Konwar, talked about dealing with days, sharing her personal fight with anxiety. She also gave advice on how to deal with all of the overwhelming emotions. 

Konwar appears to be at ease in the photograph. She's wearing a yellow quilted jacket and smiling serenely at the camera while holding her juice glass at the breakfast table.And the caption began, “recent past, a day when I had a storm in my head but my face reflected calmness with a smile”.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy)

The fitness fanatic, who is married to  Soman, admitted that she still gets dark patches, but that she has learnt to deal with them. The 30-year-old stressed the importance of not allowing negative ideas to overrun one's mind.“But now, I have gotten stronger, become more positive and I manage to see the bright light through the dark patches”, she wrote.

Finally, she urged her followers to seek professional assistance in order to navigate their path through life. She also provided a few pointers to assist individuals. 

Konwar spoke out about being mistreated as a child and losing a lot of things in an earlier Instagram post. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy)

In 2018, Konwar married Soman and the couple had a very small ceremony with only relatives and close friends in attendance.

 

