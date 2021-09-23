Tewari has served in various capacities in the State as well as in the Central Government. Currently, he was serving as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Governance Reforms in Government of Punjab.
Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Family of Hathras victim allege threat to their lawyer’s life. Cops deny allegations, claiming they are providing her an escort on trial dates
Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.
Koushik Paul / KKR are coming off a win in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Can they keep that momentum against MI in Abu Dhabi tonight? Follow live cricket scores of MI vs KKR here.
Harish Manav / Those arrested have been identified as Kanwarpal Singh, Kulwinder Singh and Kamalpreet Singh, all residents of Moga. Kanwarpal disclosed that he had returned from Canada two weeks back.