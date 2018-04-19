The Website
19 April 2018 Last Updated at 2:53 pm Arts & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To Kathua Rape Case, Says 'Don't Bring Up This Issue'

On January 17, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and killed Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.
Outlook Web Bureau
2018-04-19T14:55:52+0530

Expressing his disgust at the gruesome Kathua rape case, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has said he feels terrible to even talk about it.

Present at the song launch of his upcoming film '102 Not Out', Big B was asked about his views on rapes in the country as an ambassador for 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao'.

"Even discussing this issue feels disgusting, don't bring up this issue. It is terrible to even talk about it," said the 75-year-old.

On January 17, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and killed Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Earlier, joining the growing outrage, celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadha and many others posted messages on their social media demanding justice for the victim. (ANI)

