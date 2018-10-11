Amitabh Bachchan Is Not Just A Name, He Is A Phenomenon

Related Stories Why Amitabh Bachchan Did Not Talk To Abhishek Bachchan After Watching Manmarziyaan

Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan turns 76 today. We can call him the past, present and the future of Indian cinema. He is still considered to be nation’s biggest star without an iota of doubt in our mind.

He has ruled Bollywood for over a decade now and is the most loved and respected actor in the industry. Right from the time he started his journey in the Hindi film industry, Big B is undoubtedly the nation’s biggest star. We loved him in all his movies whether it was his angry young man image in Zanjeer, Coolie or Deewar or the cranky father in Piku. We are still surprised at his energy and love for work even at this age. The kind of dedication and hard work, he has put in can give the young generation a real run for money.

During his struggling days Amitabh Bachchan used to spend his nights sleeping at the Marine Drive. Actor Mahmood found him and gave him shelter in his home. In his initial days Bachchan was not very successful in the Hindi film industry and his movies were a big flop. In fact he had a series of 12 flops movies in the industry. It was only after Zanjeer that his career started taking him to a new high and there was no looking back after that.

You will be surprised to know that even if he has a huge fan following and everybody worships him like a god, he wanted to become an engineer and join the Air Force. But life had some other plans for him and he became one of the long- lasting and successful actors the Indian film industry had ever produced. The Shahenshah of Bollywood even at 76 will always remain the mega star in years to come!