Ambanis To Build One Of The Biggest Zoos Of The World In Gujarat By 2023

In their home state, the Ambanis are planning to build one of the biggest in the world in Gujarat. According to NDTV, the zoo shall also have a rescue centre to support the local government and is scheduled to open by the year 2023.

One could have a chance to see Komodo Dragons, Cheetahs and various species of birds at this upcoming animal venture. The cost of the project, however, is still unknown as a Reliance representative declined to comment on the issue.



Speaking about why billionaires might make such unusual investments, the director of research at Campden Wealth, Rebecca Gooch said, "They have the economic horsepower to turn fantasy into reality". "Investing in public spaces can help both a family's and its company's image, in turn aiding profitability and mitigating potentially negative exposure. It can also affirm a wealth holder's standing in society and publicly cement a family's legacy well into the future."

