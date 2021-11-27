Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

All Political Parties In Goa In Cahoots With BJP Alleges Moitra

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Saturday alleged that all political parties in Goa were in cahoots with the ruling BJP, and also accused the Congress of doing nothing all these years.

All Political Parties In Goa In Cahoots With BJP Alleges Moitra

Trending

All Political Parties In Goa In Cahoots With BJP Alleges Moitra
outlookindia.com
2021-11-27T14:32:53+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 2:32 pm

Addressing a press conference, Moitra also slammed BJP chief J P Nadda, saying that since his party was rejected in West Bengal, he was targeting the TMC in Goa.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has decided to contest the Assembly polls in BJP-ruled Goa, which is just a few months away.

"All the parties in Goa are in cahoots together...If you want to defeat the BJP, the Congress has not done nothing all these years," she said.

Related Stories

Past And Present Of Mumbai Bandhs: Why Mumbaikars Are No More Scared Of It

"(Senior Congress leader) P Chidambaram coming here one day and walking on the road is not going to do something. I am here everyday. Chidambaram comes here for a day and goes," TMC's Lok Sabha member said.

She was referring to the Congress's rally against inflation taken out recently in the state, in which Chidambaram, who is Congress's election observer for Goa, took part. Moitra talked about three issues in Goa - destruction of environment for three linear projects in Mollem forest area, renovation of Kala Academy project and illegal structure at archaeologically protected area of Old Goa.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

She said that all the political parties in Goa have not done anything on these issues.
"Congress raises every issue, but we have not seen sustained question and answers from them," she alleged.

Moitra said that TMC is here to question the BJP in a sustained manner and put pressure on it.

"TMC will raise these issues in Parliament," she stated. When asked about Nadda's recent statement against the TMC over its rule in West Bengal, Moitra asked, "J P Nadda ji hai kaun? (Who is J P Nadda?)...He is president of some national party, why should we comment on him."

Nadda, during his recent visit to Goa, had alleged that the law and order situation in West Bengal is deteriorating under the Mamata Banerjee government.

Moitra further said, "Nadda went to Bengal and made accusations. But what happened? People of Bengal rejected him. Now, he can't go to Bengal, so he is commenting in Goa. So why should I comment on some other party's national president? I wish him good luck."

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mahua Moitra Mamata Banerjee India Goa Trinamool Congress (TMC)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Past And Present Of Mumbai Bandhs: Why Mumbaikars Are No More Scared Of It

Past And Present Of Mumbai Bandhs: Why Mumbaikars Are No More Scared Of It

Haima Deshpande / History is witness to the reality that the fear of the Shiv Sena went away after Uddhav Thackeray took over as the chief. Many say that his moderate outlook has defanged the Shiv Sena and turned the roar into a meow.

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Ashutosh Sharma / The post-mortem report said that the three girls died 'when they got crushed after coming in front of a train that was passing through'.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Patel, Ashwin Derail NZ; IND Take 49-run Lead

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Patel, Ashwin Derail NZ; IND Take 49-run Lead

Koushik Paul / It's Day 3 of the first Test at Kanpur's Green Park. Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand as NZ chase IND's first innings total of 345.

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

Naseer Ganai / Former Chief Minister and Member Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah:'The restoration of early statehood and Article 370 is the only way forward. Otherwise, Kashmiris will continue to bleed and there will be hardly any progress in this part of the world'.

Advertisement