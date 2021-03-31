All Focus On Minting Money From IPL, BCCI Keeps Domestic Cricket Officials In The Lurch

March 31, 2021
Umpires who had officiated in the domestic tournaments like the Mushtaq Ali and Vijay hazare Trophies, have not been paid for months, according to a report

31 March 2021
On one hand Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is on the cusp of organising another season of cash-reach Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), on the other domestic umpires and other match officials are still waiting for their payments for the duties performed in Syed Mushtaq Ali, Vijay Hazare Trophies and other tournaments during this curtailed season. (More Cricket News)

As per report in The New Indian Express, even domestic players, who only play Ranji Trophy for their respective state units, are also waiting to hear from the BCCI for the compensation package as promised.

Due to ongoing Covid pandemic, BCCI had organised only a few tournaments with men’s tournament curtailed to Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare.

The umpires and other officials who officiated in these events are still waiting for their payments.

One of the umpires was quoted saying, “We get payments within 15 days of completing an assignment but two months have passed and we haven't received any money yet."

In some cases the officials have not received any payments since last March when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the country to go into a lockdown suspending all sporting activites.

The delay is being attributed to BCCI functioning without general managers.

Syed Saba Karim, general manager (cricket operations) quit last year, the other general manager KVP Rao was also asked to step down in December last year.

Even the Indian Cricketers Association has remained silent on the issue.

